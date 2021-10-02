The Sky-Em League volleyball season for Marshfield started with a loss to Cottage Grove, but the Pirates have rebounded nicely.
With wins over Marist Catholic on Tuesday and Elmira on Wednesday, Marshfield improved to 3-1 in league play.
“They are getting better,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “They still need to cut down on some unforced errors to win the big games, but I’m pleased with the overall performance.”
The Pirates beat Marist Catholic 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 25-12 and then swept Elmira 25-8, 25-10, 25-19.
Against Marist Catholic, Marshfield got 13 kills each by Tatum Montiel and Paige MacDuff. Gracie Peach had 19 assists and Ava Ainsworth 13.
Tatum Montiel also had six aces and 14 digs. Macduff led the Marshfield defense with 19 digs, while Kate Miles had 14 and Liz Bonner 12.
In Wednesday’s match, Montiel had 15 kills and Ainsworth and Peach combined for 25 assists. MacDuff had nine aces and Bonner led the defense with seven digs.
The Pirates have a big week next week, with matches against Junction City on Tuesday and Cottage Grove on Thursday, both at home.
BULLDOGS STILL PERFECT: North Bend kept its Midwestern League record perfect heading into a huge match Thursday by beating Willamette 25-12, 25-15, 25-10.
Bridget Gould led the North Bend offense with 16 kills and also had six aces. Olivia Knutson had six kills and 19 assists, along with 10 digs. Payton Marshall and Mya Massey had five kills each.
Next up for North Bend, a home match with second-place Churchill, which suffered its only loss to North Bend back before school started. (Results of Thursday’s match were not available by press time).
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Myrtle Point swept visiting Bandon on Wednesday, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.
“The girls played one of the best matches they’ve had this year,” said Tami Brown, the coach of the Bobcats. “(They) really worked together as a team and overcame the challenge that we were in a lineup we hadn’t used before or even had a chance to practice.
“Even when we made mistakes, they kept their communication up as a team and that really made a difference.”
The Bobcats improved to 4-2 in league play while Bandon fell to 2-4. Myrtle Point is tied with Toledo. Reedsport is 4-1, its only loss to unbeaten Coquille, but the Red Devils haven’t played a match in two weeks during a school closure aimed at stopping a COVID-19 outbreak in the school.
Coquille isn’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 12, when the Red Devils start a stretch of nine league matches in 10 days.
Reedsport, meanwhile, won two of its three matches in the Mustang Classic at Mohawk on Saturday, beating host Mohawk 20-25, 27-25, 15-11 and South Wasco County 25-11, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23.
The loss came to Crane, which edged the Brave 10-25, 25-22, 15-8.