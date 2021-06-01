Marshfield’s boys basketball team opened the Sky-Em League season with an all-around team effort in a 62-38 win over Cottage Grove.
The Pirates dominated the first three quarters, leading 55-27 before coasting in the fourth.
“We played hard,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said, noting that the Pirates had four times as many rebounds as the Lions.
“It was a good effort by the whole team,” McCord said.
Marshfield also had balanced scoring in the win.
Monty Swinson led the way with 13 points, while Pierce Davidson had 12 and Mason Ainsworth 11. Noah Niblett had nine points and Dom Montiel eight.
The Pirates visited Siuslaw on Thursday and host Marist Catholic in a big game Saturday afternoon.
GIRLS
Marshfield’s girls fell to the Lions 42-32, but the Pirates were their own worst enemies while falling behind 20-9 at halftime.
Marshfield hit just one of 15 free throws in the opening two quarters.
Cottage Grove led 33-17 before Marshfield made the score more respectable by outscoring the Lions 16-9 in the final quarter.
Charlie Dea had 11 points and Kaylin Dea 10 for the Pirates. Matty Ladd had 14 for Cottage Grove.