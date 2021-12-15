Marshfield’s boys basketball team beat Cascade in a thriller to win the Class 4A Showcase in June, earning the title of state champions.
The Pirates beat the Cougars in another thriller Friday, an early season rematch from last year’s event, edging Cascade in overtime 73-68.
Marshfield coach Casey McCord said it was a great contest between two quality teams.
“We played tough and fought hard to stay connected,” he said. “We got punched in the mouth in the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter, ultimately fighting back to tie or take the lead each time. We punched back in the fourth quarter and overtime and they responded with big shots to stay alive.”
Marshfield had to come back from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to get to the extra session. Once there, the Pirates pulled away to win, helped by eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, by Pierce Davidson.
Marshfield stayed in front by hitting nine of 12 free throws in the overtime session. The Cougars, on the other hand, missed all four of their free throws in the fourth and four of their six in overtime.
Davidson led Marshfield with 26 points while Mason Ainsworth added 21 and Dom Montiel 15. Davidson also had two 3-pointers and seven points in the fourth quarter and Montiel had eight, including four clutch free throws.
While Davidson, Ainsworth and Montiel provided the offense, Ezra Waterman played tough defense on Cascade’s best perimeter player and Davidson, Maddux Mateski and Monty Swinson battled Cascade’s big men.
“It was a very physical game that will serve us well down the road,” McCord said. “Credit to both teams for playing a hard-fought game.”
Ty Best had 22 points and Kellen Sande 20 for Cascade, which had won at Marist Catholic earlier in the week.
Marshfield and Cascade were No. 1 and No. 2 in this week’s Class 4A coaches poll.
The Pirates are off until facing Hidden Valley in the opening round of the South Coast Les Schwab tournament at Marshfield on Thursday.
TIGERS WIN TWO: Bandon’s boys won two of their three games at the 2A preview tournament in the Pendleton area.
The Tigers beat Pilot Rock 56-38 before losing to Heppner 46-41 and topping Stanfield 63-52.
Owen Brown had 16 points and Andrew Robertson and Trevor Angove 13 each in the win over Pilot Rock.
Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said the Tigers “came out ready to play” against Pilot Rock, but were undone by poor shooting and late turnovers against Heppner. Bandon battled back from deficits repeatedly against the Mustangs before ultimately coming up short.
Robertson had 11 points and Angove eight against Heppner.
The Tigers finished off the tournament with a strong defensive performance against Stanfield, leading 46-29 through the first three quarters.
“The boys did a good job of bouncing back against Stanfield,” Quattrocchi said. “The score didn’t really depict how hard the defense played.
“The offense looked good and the turnovers were down significantly.”
Angove had 14 points and Brown, Robertson and Cooper Lang all had 11 for Bandon.
The Tigers return home for a busy six-day stretch starting Friday, when they host Lost River. They are home for Bonanza on Saturday and then host Alsea on Monday on the first day of the three-day Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
BRUINS WIN TOURNEY: Brookings-Harbor captured the title in the Myrtle Trees Classic at Myrtle Point on Saturday, beating Glide 46-41 in the championship game.
Nestucca edged Myrtle Point 48-47 in the consolation game. Glide tipped the Bobcats 54-50 in the opening round of the tournament Friday.
Myrtle Point also beat Powers 67-6 during the week. The Cruisers have their first team in a few years, filled with the juniors and freshmen who helped Powers make a run to the semifinals in the six-man football playoffs.
COQUILLE UP AND DOWN: The Red Devils won one of three games during the week, beating Lowell 41-36 on the road. Coquille lost at home to both North Douglas on Wednesday (70-55) and Central Linn on Saturday (52-47).
They visit Oakland on Tuesday and Rogue River on Friday this week.
PACIFIC EDGES CROW: Pacific’s boys tipped Crow 34-32 with an 11-3 surge in the fourth quarter.
Tucker Long had 19 points in the win, including seven in the fourth quarter.
It was the first win of the season for the Pirates, who also lost to Coquille’s JV team 43-30 earlier in the week and to Reedsport 54-10 on Friday.
It was Reedsport’s first win of the season, following a close 52-50 loss to Oakridge earlier in the week.
GIRLS
TIGERS PERFECT: Bandon’s girls won all three of their games in the 2A Preview in the Pendleton area, beating Pilot Rock 49-27, Heppner 45-21 and Stanfield 33-26.
Bandon improved to 5-0 on the season.
Katelyn Senn had 14 points and Olivia Thompson 13 against Pilot Rock. Thompson had 15, Senn 14 and Makiah Vierck nine against Heppner. Thompson and Carlee Freitag both had 11 against Stanfield.
BOBCATS SECOND: Myrtle Point finished second in the Myrtle Trees Classic, falling to Brookings-Harbor 33-27 in the championship game.
Myrtle Point pounded Glide 54-23 in the opener on Friday and also topped Powers 49-20 during the week.
The Bobcats are at Oakland on Thursday and Illinois Valley on Friday before facing Lakeview on Monday in the opener of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
COQUILLE WINS ONE: The Red Devils topped Lowell 39-28 on Friday, sandwiched between home losses to North Douglas (45-33 on Wednesday) and Central Linn (46-21 on Saturday).
Coquille hosted Days Creek on Monday (score was not available by press time) and visits Oakland on Tuesday and Rogue River on Friday.
PACIFIC CLOSE TWICE: Pacific’s girls had a pair of close losses, falling to Crow 41-32 and the Marshfield’s junior varsity 33-31.
Against Crow, Wiley Lang had 11 points, Courtney Phillips 10 and Audrey Griffiths nine.
Against Marshfield, Griffiths had nine points and Lang and Jessica Morones seven each.
Pacific earlier dominated Oakland’s JV2 team 50-7 and beat Coquille’s JV team 41-29.