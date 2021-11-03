Marshfield’s Sky-Em League boys champion soccer team will open the Class 4A playoffs at home against Hidden Valley on Wednesday.
The Pirates, who finished the league season 9-0-1 and are seeded eighth in the 16-team bracket, get a chance to avenge a season-opening loss when they host the Mustangs. Hidden Valley won that match back in early September 4-1.
The winner likely faces top-ranked Stayton, which hosts Ontario in another first-round match Wednesday.
Following the early loss to Hidden Valley and a 3-2 setback to Phoenix, Marshfield went on a roll, the only other defeats, nonleague setbacks to Brookings-Harbor (1-0) and North Bend (3-2).
They scored at least eight goals four times in league play and the only thing denying them a perfect league record was a 5-5 draw against Cottage Grove.
Hidden Valley finished third in the tough Skyline League with a 6-4 record and blanked Seaside 3-0 in the Class 4A play-in round Saturday. The Mustangs split their two matches with Phoenix, which is the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.