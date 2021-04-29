The Sky-Em League recently announced its all-league teams for the fall sports, which this year are called Season 2 by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Marshfield was well-represented in the various all-league teams after strong seasons for the Pirates that included the football team finishing third in the Class 4A showcase event by beating Gladstone and the boys soccer team advancing to the final eight-team bracket.
Sky-Em Football
Marshfield’s Ezra Waterman was named the league’s defensive player of the year and was one of a number of Pirates to earn first-team all-league honors on both offense and defense.
Marist Catholic running back Lucas Tuski was named the offensive player of the year and Marist Catholic’s Frank Geske was named coach of the year.
Waterman was named to the first team at both running back and inside linebacker.
Noah Niblett and DJ Daugherty both were named to the first team at wide receiver and defensive back.
Dom Montiel was the first-team quarterback, Pierce Davidson was the first-team tight end and Shaun Skinner was named to the first team at guard.
On defense, Hayden Murphy was named to the first team on the line and Aaron Hutchins at outside linebacker. Sam Grayson was the first-team punter.
Sky-Em League Volleyball
Marshfield’s Raegan Rhodes and Cedar ward were named to the all-league second team.
Junction City’s Courtney Silbernagel was named player of the year and Siuslaw’s Ashlee Cole coach of the year.
In addition to Silbernagel, the first team included Matty Ladd and Gracie Arnold of Cottage Grove, Desiree Tupua of Siuslaw and Junction City’s Sophia Francois and Addison Sangermano.
Sky-Em League Boys Soccer
Marshfield placed five players on the first team after a season that included the Pirates qualifying for the Class 4A Elite 8 Showcase.
Roberto Castillo, Alberto Castillo, Jose Yanez-Torres and Ismael Rodriguez were named to the first team, along with goalkeeper Daniel Garcia.
Marist Catholic’s Irvin Leon and Cottage Grove’s Jayden Cameron were co-players of the year and Cottage Grove’s Vern Stewart was coach of the year.
Sky-Em League Girls Soccer
Marshfield’s Kaleigh England, Maddie DeLeon and Milagros Perez were named to the first team, along with goalkeeper Kaylin Dea after arguably the best season in school history.