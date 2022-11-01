Marshfield-LaGrande Marshfield's players rush together to celebrate after the Pirates beat La Grande to earn a spot at the state tournament.JPG

The Marshfield volleyball team rushes the court to celebrate after defeating La Grande to earn a spot in the Class 4A volleyball tournament that will be held this weekend.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Top-ranked Marshfield rolled past La Grande in three quick sets to advance to the Class 4A volleyball tournament this weekend at Springfield High School.

The Pirates beat the Tigers 25-4, 25-15, 25-11 to advance to the tournament, where Marshfield faces Crook County at 8 a.m. in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Cowgirls topped Marist Catholic 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 in another first-round match Saturday.

Marshfield-LaGrande Marshfield's Kate Miles has a kill off the hands of La Grande defender Aubrey Bisenius on Saturday.JPG
Marshfield-LaGrande Marshfield's Tatum Montiel hits the ball over the net against La Grande.JPG

Marshfield’s Bridget Gould follows through on a kill during the top-ranked Pirates win over La Grande. Below, Marshfield’s Kate Miles pounds a kill off the hands of a La Grande blocker.
