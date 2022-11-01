Top-ranked Marshfield rolled past La Grande in three quick sets to advance to the Class 4A volleyball tournament this weekend at Springfield High School.
The Pirates beat the Tigers 25-4, 25-15, 25-11 to advance to the tournament, where Marshfield faces Crook County at 8 a.m. in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Cowgirls topped Marist Catholic 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 in another first-round match Saturday.
Marshfield left no doubt against La Grande in its match, dominating the first set to seize momentum.
“We came out fired up, ready to go,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said, adding that La Grande struggled to get any offense early.
“They gave us a lot of free balls that first set, and we took advantage of it,” Montiel said.
Marshfield showed off its wealth of power throughout. Bridget Gould had 11 kills, Tatum Montiel nine, Kate Miles eight and Paige MacDuff six. Setter Ava Ainsworth had five kills to go with 33 assists.
“It’s a nice advantage to have,” Tammie Montiel said of Marshfield’s depth in the middle and outside. “It’s really nice when they are all on.”
Marshfield also got three aces from Ainsworth and two from MacDuff. When La Grande did put up an attack, Gracie Peach had 20 digs and MacDuff 10.
The Pirates enter the state tournament 20-3 overall without having lost to a Class 4A team, and also having held the top ranking most of the season.
Tammie Montiel does not expect her team to feel much pressure, though.
“I think these guys are just excited to be in the tournament,” she said. “From the start of the season, we’ve had the No. 1 target on their back. These girls thrive under pressure.”
In the quarterfinals, they face a program with a long history of tournament success.
The Cowgirls shared the title in the Tri-Valley Conference with The Dalles at 9-1 (both programs dropped down from Class 5A this fall) and are 18-10 overall, most of the losses coming to Class 5A and 6A schools.
The top eight seeds in the Class 4A bracket all won in straight sets at home Saturday to advance to Springfield.
Also in the state tournament are Baker, which knocked Marshfield out last fall and beat Philomath 25-15, 25-11, 25-12 on Saturday; Tillamook, which swept Hidden Valley 25-21, 26-24, 25-11; The Dalles, which beat Scappoose 25-12, 25-14, 25-15; Mazama, which eliminated North Bend 25-14, 25-12, 25-14; Henley, which swept Sweet Home 25-20, 25-14, 25-9; and Cascade, which beat Pendleton 25-13, 25-9, 25-12.
Miles, one of Marshfield’s two seniors along with Devin Plummer, is excited for the Pirates to get their shot at state.
“I think we’re ready to go and play good competition,” she said. “We’re going to have to play our best. I don’t think there’s a team there we can’t beat.
Marshfield’s only loss since early in the season came against Class 5A Crater. The other losses came to Class 6A Roseburg and Class 3A Sisters, and all three teams that beat the Pirates are in their respective state tournaments.
“We’ve just gotten better all year,” Miles said, adding the team quickly adapted to the addition of Gould, a transfer from North Bend where she was the Midwestern League player of the year as a sophomore last year.
“Our team has been a whole different environment,” Miles said. “There’s been no drama. We’ve meshed together with our new player, Bridget.
“We’ve just played well.”
If Marshfield can do that three straight times in Springfield, the Pirates could bring home a state title.
Admission for each two-game session at the state tournament is $10 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at osaa.org or the OSAA Live Mobile App and also will be available on site for cash sales.
BULLDOGS FALL
North Bend’s strong season came to an end with a three-set loss at Mazama, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 4A playoffs despite fielding nearly an entirely new lineup after reaching the Class 5A quarterfinals last fall.
North Bend finished 12-10 overall, including beating Astoria in the Class 4A play-in round and tying for second in the Sky-Em League with Marist Catholic.
CRESWELL BEATS
COQUILLE
The Red Devils won the first set at Creswell, but ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 in the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday.
Coquille, champions of the Far West League, finished the season 17-7 overall, including a trio of losses to Creswell.
The Bulldogs now face a surprise league opponent in the quarterfinals at Springfield High School on Friday after Siuslaw beat No. 2 Pleasant Hill 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-12 in another match Saturday. Siuslaw already had to beat Vale in the opening round just to advance to face a Pleasant Hill team that beat it twice during the regular season.
In another Class 3A match, St. Mary’s swept Scio at home in Medford at advance to face top-ranked Sisters in the quarterfinals. St. Mary’s beat Coquille in the championship game of the Far West League tournament last weekend to earn the home match in the playoffs.
Cascade Christian, which was third in the Far West League, fell in five sets to Horizon Christian of Tualatin, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11 to just miss a spot in the state tournament.
MYRTLE POINT
OUSTED
Myrtle Point lost in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday after traveling across the state, falling to Adrian 25-22, 25-16, 25-18.
The Bobcats had finished fifth in the Skyline League, but beat Powers in the league playoffs to earn a spot in the state playoffs. Myrtle Point finished the season 12-9.
Adrian lost to North Clackamas Christian in the second round Saturday, when all eight home teams won, including Skyline League squads North Douglas, which beat Prairie City 25-12, 25-6, 25-11; and Umpqua Valley Christian, which edged Open Door Christian Academy 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 16-14.
The Class 1A and Class 2A tournaments are at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.