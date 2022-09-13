volleyball
Marshfield has moved up the Class 4A coaches volleyball poll after its strong start to the season, including a runner-up finish in the Cascade tournament on Saturday.

Marshfield beat Harrisburg in the quarterfinals 25-13, 25-11 and Stayton in the semifinals 25-11, 25-19. In the championship match, the Pirates fell to Sisters 11-25, 25-13, 25-10. The Outlaws are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A coaches poll after dropping down this fall and have just one loss.

