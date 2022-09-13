Marshfield has moved up the Class 4A coaches volleyball poll after its strong start to the season, including a runner-up finish in the Cascade tournament on Saturday.
Marshfield beat Harrisburg in the quarterfinals 25-13, 25-11 and Stayton in the semifinals 25-11, 25-19. In the championship match, the Pirates fell to Sisters 11-25, 25-13, 25-10. The Outlaws are ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A coaches poll after dropping down this fall and have just one loss.
“We struggled in serve receive in the third set against them,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “It was a positive day overall.”
The Pirates, now 8-2 overall, have risen to No. 2 in the Class 4A poll after their road win over Sweet Home and wins over Coquille on Thursday and at Class 3A power Horizon Christian, which is ranked second, on Friday.
Marshfield beat the Red Devils 25-17, 25-8, 25-23.
Marshfield opens Sky-Em League play on Thursday at home against Junction City.
Coquille, which also is off to a strong start, edged North Bend 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12 on Thursday after falling to the Pirates and beat visiting Waldport 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 on Friday.
The Red Devils are 6-3 heading into their Far West League opener Tuesday at Rogue River and also host Sutherlin on Thursday and Cascade Christian next Tuesday. Both Sutherlin and Cascade Christian were in the preseason coaches poll, but have dropped out.
North Bend remained in the Class 4A coaches poll at No. 10, despite falling to 2-3 with their loss to Coquille, having also fallen to Douglas earlier in the week. The Bulldogs open Sky-Em play at Marist Catholic on Thursday.
SKYLINE LEAGUE: Myrtle Point swept visiting Yoncalla 25-15, 25-12, 26-14 on Thursday to open Skyline League play. Pacific fell at home to North Douglas 25-5, 25-6, 25-11. North Douglas is No. 3 in the Class 1A coaches poll.
Myrtle Point, which is 3-2 on the season, is at Pacific on Tuesday and at Elkton on Thursday.
Pacific, which also dropped matches to Bandon and Colton on Friday is at Yoncalla on Thursday. The Pirates are 1-5.
Powers avenged one of its losses when it beat visiting Gold Beach on Friday, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18.
The Cruisers fell to league foe Riddle in a nonleague match on Saturday, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17. A match against Lost River was cancelled.
Powers, now 5-3, hosts Camas Valley on Tuesday and Glendale on Wednesday.
VALLEY COAST CONFERENCE: Bandon improved to 5-2 with a pair of wins on Friday, sweeping both Pacific (25-11, 25-12, 25-9) and Colton (25-19, 25-8, 25-11).
The Tigers open league play at home Tuesday against Gold Beach and host Waldport on Thursday and both Monroe and Toledo on Saturday.
Reedsport, which is 0-3 on the season, hosts Oakland on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Thursday to open its league schedule.