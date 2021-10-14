After a disappointing home loss to Junction City last Tuesday, Marshfield’s volleyball team got its biggest win of the season Thursday, handing Cottage Grove its first league loss, beating the Lions 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.
“I was super proud of them,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “We finally put a whole match together and played with enthusiasm and excitement. Hopefully they realize that can make a difference.”
Tatum Montiel had 21 kills for the Pirates, while Paige MacDuff had 10 and Kate Miles six. Miles also had six aces and Marshfield had 12 as a team.
MacDuff led the defense with 19 kills, while Montiel had 14 and Liz Bonner 11.
Ava Ainsworth had 37 assists.
The win was even more impressive for the Pirates given that they were a player short and had to work with a completely new rotation, Tammie Montiel said.
“Different people had to step up,” she said.
The Pirates improved to 4-2 in league play, tied with Siuslaw for second place behind Cottage Grove. Marshfield hosts the Vikings on Tuesday in another big match.
POWERS CRUISING: The Cruisers moved to the cusp of the division title in the Skyline League’s south division with their fourth straight league win on Thursday, beating Camas Valley 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Powers also beat Pacific 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 on Tuesday and had wins over both Elkton (25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13) and Pacific (25-15, 25-9, 25-12) on Saturday.
Powers is 8-4 in league play, with a two-game lead on Camas Valley and has its first chance to win the division title with a victory at New Hope on Tuesday. The Cruisers also host Riddle on Wednesday and visit Riddle on Saturday.
Even if they win the division, the Cruisers still will need a win in the upcoming league tournament at Marshfield to clinch a spot in the Class 1A state tournament.
COQUILLE WINS: Coquille won its first match back after a break caused by COVID-19, sweeping visiting Bandon on Thursday, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.
Coquille improved to 4-0 and now faces a frantic final stretch to the season trying to make up all the matches the team had to postpone.
They hosted Waldport on Monday (results were not available by press time) and host Gold Beach Tuesday before visiting Myrtle Point on Wednesday and second-place Toledo and Waldport on Friday. Next week, Coquille hosts Myrtle Point on Tuesday, visits Reedsport on Wednesday and finishes the regular-season at Bandon on Thursday.