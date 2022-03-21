Marshfield High School will induct its next Hall of Fame class on Saturday, April 9, at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
This year’s inductees include five individuals, as well as the 2004 state champion dance team and Coos Bay business Tower Ford.
The individuals are Denny Baker of the Class of 1956, Mary Paczesniak (1968), Wayne Laurila (1969), Mike George (1973) and Sam Scott (1978).
The inductees will be introduced during the Coos County Track Meet hosted by Marshfield at Steve Prefontaine Track on April 8 and then inducted the following night.
The schedule for the induction ceremony calls for the doors to open in the Salmon Room at the casino at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the presentation of the inductees starting at 7 p.m. The event also includes a silent auction.
For information on the event or to order tickets ($60 per person), contact the Marshfield athletic office at 541-267-1441.