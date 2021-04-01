Marshfield’s volleyball team swept host Elmira on Monday, beating the Falcons 28-26, 25-17, 25-11.
Raegan Rhodes had 12 kills and 12 assists and Cedar Ward and Paige Macduff each had five kills and six aces for the Pirates in the victory.
Aryanna Mill had six kills and Abby Warrick and Kate Miles three each.
Gracie Peach had 17 assists and four aces.
The Pirates improved to 4-4 in Sky-Em League play.
Reedsport wins two: Reedsport beat visiting Myrtle Point and Bandon in volleyball matches at Reedsport on Monday. Myrtle Point beat Bandon.
Reedsport is able to host inside matches because Douglas County is out of the extreme risk category for COVID-19, and the other schools were grateful for the opportunity to play inside.
“Playing in a gym was amazing and hopefully our girls can get better prepared before Friday’s matches (also at Reedsport),” said Bandon coach Mariah McMonagle.
Myrtle Point, which had played two matches in Gold Beach’s gym and a series outside, edged Bandon two sets to one.
“It was nice to play in a gym again and the girls‘ hard work finally paid off with a win,” said Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown. “We have had so many close matches this year and to finally finish on top was great for the girls.”
The Bobcats weren’t able to get into its groove against the Brave.
“Partly because of fatigue and also they have some very good servers and we just weren’t able to return a lot of the serves.”
Bandon, meanwhile, hadn’t yet gotten a chance to play inside, their other matches this winter all coming on outdoor courts.
That didn’t play as big a role in their losses as having spring break without practices last week.
“A week off was very evident in how we played as a team,” she said. “Lots of unforced errors on our part collectively.”
The Tigers also had a few injuries during the day, including to senior leader Kennedy Turner.
“There were not a lot of positives on the day of us, but definitely some areas to work on this week in practice.”