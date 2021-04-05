Marshfield’s volleyball team swept Elmira last Monday, beating the Falcons 28-26, 25-17, 25-11.
The match was played at Reedsport, Marshfield’s home away from home because the Brave can host matches since Douglas County is not in the extreme-risk category for COVID-19. They also were scheduled to play both Siuslaw and Junction City at Reedsport on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively (results were not available).
Raegan Rhodes had 12 kills and 12 assists and Cedar Ward and Paige Macduff each had five kills and six aces for the Pirates in the victory.
Aryanna Mill had six kills and Abby Warrick and Kate Miles three each.
Gracie Peach had 17 assists and four aces.
The Pirates improved to 4-4 in Sky-Em League play.
Reedsport wins two: Reedsport beat visiting Myrtle Point and Bandon in volleyball matches at Reedsport on Monday. In the third match, Myrtle Point beat Bandon.
The other schools were grateful for the opportunity to play inside, since they can’t have matches, or even practice with more than six players at a time, in Coos County.
“Playing in a gym was amazing and hopefully our girls can get better prepared before Friday’s matches (also at Reedsport),” said Bandon coach Mariah McMonagle.
Myrtle Point, which had played two matches in Gold Beach’s gym and a series outside, edged Bandon two sets to one.
“It was nice to play in a gym again and the girls‘ hard work finally paid off with a win,” said Myrtle Point coach Tami Brown. “We have had so many close matches this year and to finally finish on top was great for the girls.”
The Bobcats weren’t able to get into its groove against the Brave.
“Partly because of fatigue and also they have some very good servers and we just weren’t able to return a lot of the serves.”
Bandon, meanwhile, hadn’t yet gotten a chance to play inside, their other matches this winter all coming on outdoor courts.
That didn’t play as big a role in their losses as having spring break without practices last week.
“A week off was very evident in how we played as a team,” she said. “Lots of unforced errors on our part collectively.”
The Tigers also had a few injuries during the day, including to senior leader Kennedy Turner.
“There were not a lot of positives on the day of us, but definitely some areas to work on this week in practice.”
Bulldogs on a roll: North Bend beat Reedsport on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in the delayed indoor season. The 25-7, 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Brave along with wins over Douglas and Brookings-Harbor at Douglas late last week improved North Bend’s record to 5-0.
“Any time we get a chance to get on the court as a team and play a match, it’s a great night,” North Bend coach Summer Sawyer said. “I was able to get everyone on the court and try some people out at different positions, so that was exciting.
“We played really solid and for the most part took care of the ball.”
Sawyer said the entire front row played well and Olivia Knutson had 14 service points. Mya Massey was a strong presence at the net, she added.
Sawyer said the match against Douglas was good because her team played against strong hitters that challenged the Bulldogs’ defense.
Briana Hood and Sydney Wilson had four aces each and Knutson and Gould each had three.
“Brookings gave us a run for our money and was a tough matchup at the middle position,” Sawyer said. “Olivia did a great job distributing the ball to our hitters, where Hood, Gould and Massey had great games.”
The coach praised the efforts of Wilson at libero and also the defense of Katie Tellei and the net play of Emily West.
The Bulldogs traveled to Harrisburg Wednesday night and will be at Creswell on Saturday, where they also will face La Pine.