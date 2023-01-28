Host Marshfield placed fifth in the annual Bay Cities Duals wrestling tournament, held last weekend.
The Pirates advanced to the championship bracket by winning one of their two pool matches on the opening day of the event. Marshfield lost to Cascade 57-24 and beat Coquille 54-29.
In the win over the Red Devils, the Pirates took advantage of fielding an entire 14-wrestler lineup, winning eight matches by forfeit. Coquille actually won five of the six contested matches, the exception a pin by Marshfield’s Ethan Flood at 138 pounds.
In the championship bracket, the Pirates fell to La Pine 60-19 before bouncing back to beat Sheldon 42-30 and Elmira 45-21.
Over the two days, Flood and Trenton Edwards (220 pounds) won four contested matches and Jonathan Calvert (152 pounds) won three. Leonardo Pacheco (106), Bryson Harvey (285) and Wyatt Petley (170) all won two contested bouts and Rowdy Lewis (132), Bailey Thompson (126), Tanner Miille (120) and Richardo Chacon (186) won one.
The Pirates also received multiple victories by forfeits.
North Bend won one of its matches, beating Coquille in the silver bracket for the teams that didn’t make it into the championship bracket.
The opening day, The Bulldogs fell to Sheldon 60-14 and Harrisburg 66-6.
Then in the Silver Bracket, North Bend came up just short against Glide 36-30, lost to Hidden Valley 39-34 and fell to Cottage Grove 42-30 before beating Coquille 41-30.
Wyatt Smith went unbeaten for the Bulldogs over the two days at 138 pounds, winning five contested matches and winning one by forfeit. Kevin Garcia won two matches at 160 pounds and North Bend got single contested wins by Connor Perez (120), Nicholas Campbell (126), Eirik Vickoren (145) and Gavin Walter (285).
Coquille also won one match, beating Glide on a tie-breaker. The team was hampered by taking up to eight forfeits a match.
In pool matches, Coquille fell to Cascade 60-20 and to Marshfield.
In the bracket, the Red Devils lost to North Bend, as well as to Cottage Grove (48-24) and Hidden Valley (36-30)
Coquille and Glide tied 30-30, though only four matches were contested.
Camaron Houston (145) and Riley Jones (182) won all their contested matches and Coquille also got multiple contested-match wins by Andrew Matlock (195) and Kieran Sherritt and Tommy Vigue, who split time at 220 and 285 pounds. Mason Fisher (138) also won a match for Coquille.
La Pine beat Harrisburg 51-18 in the championship bout.
Marshfield and North Bend each had a champion in the girls division of the tournament.
Marshfield’s Mariann Vasquez was the champion at 180 pounds, pinning both of her opponents.
North Bend’s champion was Kaylianna Mazzucchi at 151-155. Her wins included a pin over runner-up Jane Lacouture of Siuslaw.
Siuslaw’s Macali Lade was the champion in the 106-110 pound class, with Marshfield’s Elyssa Diego second.
Coquille had a pair of runner-up finishes, by Azalea Liles in the 113-121 weight class and Nevaeha Florez in the 120-129 division. Marshfield’s Olivia Shield was second in the 156-160 division.
North Bend’s Ilana Maguire was third in the 113-121 division while teammate Baylee Adams was third in the 125-133 weight class.