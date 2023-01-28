wrestling
Metro Creative Connection

Host Marshfield placed fifth in the annual Bay Cities Duals wrestling tournament, held last weekend.

The Pirates advanced to the championship bracket by winning one of their two pool matches on the opening day of the event. Marshfield lost to Cascade 57-24 and beat Coquille 54-29.



