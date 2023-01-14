Marshfield’s volleyball team swept the top honors for Class 4A in all-state balloting by coaches.
Junior Bridget Gould and sophomore Tatum Montiel were named co-players of the year for the Pirates, who had the top ranking most of the season and won the state title, beating Cascade in the championship match.
Marshfield’s Tammie Montiel was named coach of the year.
Marshfield setter Ava Ainsworth, a sophomore, was named to the second team, while senior Kate Miles was an honorable mention selection.
Marshfield had several players named to the Class 4A all-state team.
On offense, senior receiver Drake Rodgers, senior tight end Mitchell George, senior offensive lineman Toby Johnston and junior running back John Lemmons all were honorable mention selections.
George was named to the second team defense at linebacker and Johnston was an honorable mention pick on the defensive line. Senior Kavan Robinson was an honorable mention pick at linebacker and senior Johnny Calvert at defensive back.
Cory James and Waylon Riedel of state champion Estacada were the offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively. The coaches of the year were Kye Johnson of Tillamook and Andy Mott of Estacada.
North Bend senior Kyla Daniels and freshman Lauren Efraimson and Marshfield junior Kaleigh England were named to the second team for Class 4A after both schools reached the playoffs.
Marist Catholic swept the top awards with player of the year Sela Freeman and coach of the year Stefan Schroffner. The Spartans beat Hidden Valley 4-0 in the championship match to cap a season in which they went unbeaten against Class 4A schools, allowing just two goals (both to Junction City).
Marshfield’s Jose Yanez, a junior, was a second-team pick for the Class 4A all-state team.
Ontario’s Jaaziel Chavez and Jamis Gonzalez were co-players of the year and Daniel Dominguez was coach of the year. The Tigers beat Phoenix 1-0 in the championship match.