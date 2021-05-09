Marshfield easily swept a four-team track meet with host North Bend, Coquille and Pacific on Tuesday.
The meet was a tuneup for the Coos County Meet for the Pirates and Bulldogs.
Marshfield’s girls won 11 of the 15 events (the pole vault and 3,000 were not contested by any athletes) and rolled up more than 100 points more than the runner-up Bulldogs.
Mira Matthews won all three throwing events, including marks of 121 feet, 4 inches in the discus, 33-9 in the shot put and 103-6 in the javelin.
Aryana Mill won the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (29-5) for the Pirates, while teammate Sheila Rojas won both the 100 (13.72 seconds) and 200 (29.30).
North Bend’s Sara Slade won the 1,500 in an impressive time of 5:13.79.
Marshfield’s boys got wins by Jacob Calvert in the 800 (2:18.30) and 1,500 (4:48.98) and Aaron Hutchins in the 200 (24.99) and 400 (56.89), the only double-winners for the Pirates. Jonathon Parks soared 20-3 ¾ to win the long jump and Trent Summers cleared 13-6 in the pole vault.
North Bend’s Roman Fritz won both the javelin (172-5) and shot put (42-5 ¾) and was second to teammate Josiah Jensen in the discus. Jensen’s winning throw was 127-5.
COUNTY MEET
Marshfield, North Bend, Coquille, Myrtle Point, Bandon and Powers will compete Saturday in the annual Coos County Meet at Marshfield.
The meet, traditionally held on Friday nights, has been moved to Saturday this year, with a schedule designed to maximize social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only fans who will be allowed in the facilities are immediate family members of the participants.
Field events will begin at 1 p.m., with the aim to have them completed by 4 p.m., when the running events start.
Athletes not competing in the running events, and their families, are expected to leave the facilities when the field events are completed.
BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 218, North Bend 167, Coquille 49, Pacific 38
Shot Put — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 42-5 ¾; 2. Howard Blanton, Coq, 38-8 ½; 3. Josiah Jensen, NB, 38-1.
Discus — 1. Josiah Jensen, NB, 127-5; 2. Roman Fritz, NB, 116-3; 3. Sam Mickelson, NB, 113-8.
Javelin — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 172-5; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 155-2; 3. Wyatt Smith, NB, 141-0.
High Jump — 1. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-7; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-6; 3. Keegan Young, NB, 5-4.
Long Jump — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 20-3 ¾; 2. Sam Grayson, Mar, 18-9 ¼; 3. Talon Thomas, Mar, 18-1 ¼.
Triple Jump — 1. Court McKinley, Coq, 37-0 ¼; 2. Jack Waddington, 36-6 ½; 3. Talon Thomas, Mar, 35-1.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 13-6; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 13-0; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 13-0.
100 — 1. Michael Bishop, Mar, 12.71; 2. Drake Watts, Coq, 12.74; 3. Cole Hansen, NB, 12.90.
200 — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 24.99; 2. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 25.23; 3. Brock Willis, Coq, 26.18.
400 — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 56.89; 2. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 57.52; 3. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 58.46.
800 — 1. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 2:18.30; 2. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 2:23.11; 3. Hunter Jordan, Pac, 2:25.21.
1,500 — 1. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 4:48.98; 2. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 4:51.09; 3. Brogan Markel, NB, 4:53.32.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 17.61; 2. Howard Blanton, Coq, 19.60; 3. John Lemmons, Mar, 20.60.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 47.30; 2. Trent Summers, Mar, 47.89; 3. John Lemmons, Mar, 48.85.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 46.69; 2. Marshfield, 47.59.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 3:56.34; 2. Marshfield, 3:57.51; 3. North Bend, 4:17.62.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Marshfield 233, North Bend 120, Coquille 67
Shot Put — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 33-9; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 32-2 ½; 3. Gia Faith, Coq, 30-8 ½.
Discus — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 121-4; 2. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 110-10; 3. Hailey Combie, Coq, 104-9.
Javelin — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 103-6; 2. Callie Millet, Coq, 95-10; 3. Randee Cunningham, NB, 89-0.
High Jump — 1. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-8; 2. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 4-0.
Long Jump — 1. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 14-7; 2. Amanda Cross, Mar, 14-0 ½; 3. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 13-11.
Triple Jump — 1. Aryana Mill, Mar, 29-5 ½; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 28-1 ½; 3. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 28-0 ½.
100 — 1. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 13.72; 2. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 14.22; 3. Willow Etienne, Coq, 14.36.
200 — 1. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 29.30; 2. Grace Ficher, Mar, 31.81; 3. Ayla Riddle, NB, 31.88.
400 — 1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 1:11.04; 2. Ayla Riddle, NB, 1:11.77; 3. Callie Millet, Coq, 1:18.77.
800 — 1. Haiey Buskerud, NB, 3:00.72; 2. Callie Millet, Coq, 3:04.80; 3. Maryam Oadir, NB, 3:14.60.
1,500 — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 5:13.79; 2. Celeste Sinko, NB, 5:17.76; 3. Haley Buskerud, NB, 6:19.97.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Sierra Bell, NB, 18.18; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 18.66; 3. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 19.24.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 59.80; 2. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 1:03.48; 3. Roxy Day, Mar, 1:04.28.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 54.28; 2. Marshfield, 56.20; 3. Coquille, 59.99.
4x400 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 4:48.85; 2. North Bend, 4:58.099; 3. North Bend, 5:02.47.