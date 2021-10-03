Marshfield’s football team remained atop the Class 4A football coaches poll following its big win over North Bend in the annual rivalry game last week.
The Pirates’ Sky-Em League rival Marist Catholic was No. 2.
Marshfield, which hosts Stayton in its homecoming game Friday, was one of several South Coast teams in the rankings for their various classifications.
Powers was fourth in the six-man ranking for Class 1A after it improved to 4-0. Joseph led the rankings.
In the eight-man rankings, Gold Beach was eighth and Myrtle Point ninth heading into their showdown Friday. Adrian led the rankings.
In class 2A, Coquille was tied for sixth with Oakland despite having to take a forfeit loss for the second straight week and Bandon fell from fourth to ninth after a loss to Lakeview, which has moved up to No. 3 behind Heppner and Kennedy.
Bandon visits Reedsport on Friday and Coquille will miss a game for the fourth straight week (Creswell canceled its game with Coquille before the Red Devils had to start forfeiting contests with their COVID-related school closure.