COOS BAY — Things have come together well for Marshfield’s softball team, which continued a hot streak of recent success with a 9-5 victory over visiting Junction City on Tuesday.
“We’ve improved a lot since our first game,” Marshfield senior Cedar Ward said. “We’ve jelled a lot.”
The Pirates started the season with a 22-8 loss to Elmira after just a week of practice. Aside from one horrible seventh inning in a loss to Cottage Grove and a shutout loss to unbeaten Marist Catholic, Marshfield has been flying since.
“This is such a nice year,” said Dahlia Kanui, another of the seniors.
“After a year of quarantine, I’m surprised at how well we’re doing,” added Ward.
The Pirates put all that is working on display in Tuesday’s win.
The teams were scoreless as Marshfield came to bat in the third inning, but Marshfield put together an impressive string of hits to surge out to a 5-0 advantage.
The hitting became contagious, said Kaylin Dea, another of the seniors.
“You see someone in front of you hit and you are going to hit,” she said.
Ward had a memorable at-bat in the stretch, fouling off eight or nine pitches in a row before smashing an RBI double to left field.
It wasn’t her most impressive plate appearance of the season. She fouled off 14 pitches against Siuslaw in another recent game.
“I hit a lot of foul balls,” she said. “I do it for my team. It wears out their pitcher.”
The Pirates play the Vikings again Friday, in a doubleheader at home. They hope to continue a stretch that has carried them into second place in the Sky-Em League standings behind Marist Catholic.
“We’ve kind of hit a stride here in this second half of the season,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. “I was expecting us to improve and get better because we had so little practice (before the first game). We’ve worked out a lot of the bugs.”
That includes the defense, which repeatedly makes plays by everybody in the field.
“The thing I’ve noticed is if we do have an error, they don’t compound,” Burns said.
Ward, in particular, made several great plays at third base, including snagging a couple of line drives, one that led to a double play to end an inning when the Tigers were threatening to cut into Marshfield’s lead.
Freshman pitcher Jayla Johnson had another strong outing for the Pirates, as well.
“I can’t say enough about Jayla,” Burns said. “Coming in as a freshman, we told her to just throw strikes and let them put the ball in play.”
Marshfield has been putting the ball into play well itself, something that has come from extensive practice.
“We have done a lot more reps,” Dea said. “The freshmen made me nervous coming into the season. They’ve adjusted really well.”
In Tuesday’s win, the Pirates had 13 hits spread out among the offense. Paige Reigard and Dahlia Kanui had three hits each and Alaina Sullivan and Makenna Johnson two.
Two of Kanui’s hits were triples, both when she surged around second base and raced to third, taking advantage of hesitation by the Tigers.
“If they bobble it, we’re going to go,” Kanui said of aggressive baserunning that is common among all the Pirates.
Marshfield’s big inning started with a walk to Paige Macduff, followed by a single by Kanui. An error allowed Macduff to score and Kanui scored on a single by Reigard. After a fielder’s choice by Gracie Peach (Reigard was out), Dea hit a single to left and then Ward had her epic at-bat. Peach scored on a passed ball and Dea came home on Ward’s double. Ward scored on a single by Makenna Johnson.
Kanui scored three runs in the game and Reigard had two RBIs.
SHELDON 12, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going on offense against the host Irish on Wednesday, managing just three hits.
Sarah Shore struck out eight batters for North Bend. The only hits for the Bulldogs were by Katie Holmes, Mia Reynon and Emma Spalding.
“Too many walks and too many miscues did us in,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
North Bend is at Thurston on Saturday and visits Sweet Home next Wednesday.