While most of the baseball and softball games on the South Coast during the latter part of last week were postponed, Marshfield’s softball team picked up a pair of big wins, sweeping Cottage Grove 10-0 and 18-1 to near a guaranteed home game in the Class 4A play-in round.
The two wins gave the Pirates a 7-3 record overall and two-game lead on both Junction City and Elmira in the race for second place in the Sky-Em League.
Marist Catholic handed Marshfield all three of its losses and the Pirates can secure second place with a strong finish including a rescheduled doubleheader at Elmira on Mapleton and a game at Junction City on Tuesday. The Pirates finish the league season with a doubleheader at Siuslaw on Friday before facing North Bend in a nonleague game May 16.
Marshfield already owns the tiebreaker against Junction City by virtue of its sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader back on April 22. A split against Elmira would ensure the tiebreaker against the Falcons as well.
BASEBALL
Marshfield’s baseball team still has work to do to finish second in the Sky-Em League and get a home game in the Class 4A play-in round after Junction City took two of its three games against Marist Catholic last week.
The Pirates fell to Marist Catholic in eight innings last Tuesday, but Junction City beat the Spartans 7-6 in eight innings on Wednesday and split a doubleheader Friday, falling 10-0 and winning 4-3.
That left Marist Catholic in first place at 9-2 and Junction City at 9-3 with Marshfield at 7-3 pending a doubleheader against Elmira at home on Monday (results were not available by press time).
The Pirates, who swept a doubleheader against Junction City on April 22, visit the Tigers on Tuesday before finishing the league season at Siuslaw for a doubleheader Friday.
Marshfield owns the tiebreaker against Junction City, but may need to beat the Tigers again since the Pirates lost all three of their games to Marist Catholic.