The Pirates, who improved to 8-0-1 in league play, guaranteed the title by handing the Lions their first league loss.
Even if Marshfield were to lose in the league finale to third-place Marist Catholic on Wednesday (results were not available by press time), they couldn’t be caught by Cottage Grove (6-1-2), which has a tie against the Spartans on its resumé to go with its earlier draw against the Pirates in their match at Pete Susick Stadium.
Marshfield had its fourth straight shutout in league play following its 4-3 win at Marist Catholic. The Pirates lost a nonleague match against Brookings-Harbor 1-0 on Oct. 8 but otherwise has been on a winning streak.
The league title guarantees the Pirates a bye through the play-in round in the Class 4A playoffs and a home match in the first round.
In addition to Wednesday’s match against Marist Catholic, the Pirates will play North Bend on the Bulldogs’ new turf at Vic Adams Field on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader with the girls teams from the two schools. The girls play at 4 p.m. and the boys at 6.
BULLDOGS FALL: North Bend’s boys fell to Willamette 7-0 Tuesday in their first match at Vic Adams Field this season — they had played their earlier home matches at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
North Bend has lost three of its last four league matches, the exception a 4-4 tie at Thurston last week.
After hosting Marshfield, the Bulldogs will host Churchill on Thursday.
GIRLS
PIRATES TOP LIONS: Marshfield’s girls got their first league win Monday when they topped host Cottage Grove 2-1.
The Pirates trailed 1-0 for much of the match, but got the equalizing goal in the 70th minute, when Aly Covey assisted Kaleigh England, who cut past a Cottage Grove defender and drilled a shot from 36 yards out into the net.
“With our heads held high and a boost of energy running through our veins, we were able to take the lead by another goal by Kaleigh England with only four minutes remaining in the game,” Marshfield coach Perez.