Marshfield had three regional champions and placed second in the team race behind Mazama in the Class 4A District 3 wrestling tournament Saturday.
Leonardo Pacheco was first at 106 pounds, pinning Mazama’s Parker Supenia in the final. Reese Hite took the title at 113 pounds, pinning Ashton Lewis of Mazama in the championship bout. Jonathan Calvert won at 152 pounds, edging Mazama’s Kris Baldwin 8-6 in the final.
Two other Marshfield wrestlers were runners-up: Bailey Thompson at 126 pounds and Aryan Wright at 170.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to state and other Marshfield grapplers qualifying were third-place finishers John Lemmons (138), Wyatt Petley (170) and Bryson Harvey (285) and fourth-place finishers Rowdy Lewis (132), Ethan Flood (138) and Bobby Adams (195) Both Lewis and Adams placed fifth and won wrestle-back matches for fourth place since they had not already faced the fourth-place finisher.
Riley Murphy (152 pounds) was fifth and Tiernan McCoy (160) was sixth.
North Bend had one champion, Neal Walter, who beat Klamath Union’s Indrani Espinoza in the championship bout. Wyatt Smith was second at 138 pounds.
Other North Bend qualifiers for state were third-place finishers Tim Samecky (152 pounds) and Kevin Garcia (160) and fourth-place finishers Connor Perez (120) and Nicholas Campbell (126).
Nathan Fradelis (113) and Gavin Walter (285) were fifth and Micah Herbert (106) placed sixth. North Bend was sixth in the team race.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3: Coquille had one champion and advanced five wrestlers to the state tournament with their performances in the Class 3A District 3 tournament at Pleasant Hill last weekend.
The lone champion was Tommy Vigue, the top seed at 220 pounds, who pinned his way to the title with four straight wins by fall, including finishing off Glide’s Brock Barron-Perreira in 4:46 in the championship match.
Two other Red Devils were runners-up.
Top seed Camaron Houston reached the final at 145 pounds with a pin and two technical falls. But Lakeview’s Brayson Granger pinned him in the championship match in 5:33.
Riley Jones, the top seed at 182 pounds, reached the final with a pin after a bye and forfeit victory. But he was pinned by North Valley’s Ryan Gaskin in 2:55.
The other two Coquille wrestlers who advanced each placed third in their weight classes.
Andrew Matlock reached the semifinals at 170 but lost to top seed Tauj Flora of South Umpqua.
He bounced back with a pin in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match, where he edged South Umpqua’s Josiah Sinohui 11-10.
Kiaran Sherritt also lost in the semifinals, at 195 pounds, before bouncing back with a 3-0 win in the consolation semifinals. In the third-place match, he pinned Rogue River’s Richard Barker in 22 seconds.
Three other Coquille wrestlers also placed, but did not advance to state.
Nevaeh Florez reached the semifinals with a pin at 120 pounds, but then lost two matches in a row and ultimately finished fifth. Florez competed in the girls district tournament last weekend, but did not advance to state. Coquille’s Azalea Liles will compete in the girls state tournament.
Jacob Kingery placed sixth at 126 pounds and Mason Fisher was sixth at 132.
Coquille tied with Rogue River for fourth place in the tournament with 146 points. North Valley was best among the 10 teams with 217 pounds. The Knights were followed by South Umpqua (182) and Pleasant Hill (171.5) in the 10-school tournament.
CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 2: Myrtle Point had one champion and advanced two wrestlers to the state meet.
Logan Clayburn was the champion at 220 pounds, pinning Glendale’s Howard Lewelling in 29 seconds in the championship bout.
Clayburn had a bye into the semifinals, and won that match with a pin in 51 seconds.
Myrtle Point’s other state qualifier was Jonathan Padgett, who placed third in the same weight class. After losing to Lewelling in the semifinals, Padgett had pins in the consolation semifinals and the third-place match, the latter over North Lake’s Jason Reedy, to secure his spot in the state tournament.
Kayle Morris placed sixth at 132 pounds for the Bobcats.
Reedsport had one state qualifier. Leo Robertson placed third at 138 pounds, pinning Crow’s Hasstin Nelson in the third-place match after also earning a pin in the consolation semifinals.
Gold Beach had three different wrestlers place fourth, all losing in the third-place match — Nolan Timeus at 145 pounds, Chris Salcedo at 195 and Kane Lemberton at 285.
Myrtle Point was ninth, Gold Beach 11th and Reedsport 17th among the 19 teams in the tournament. Illinois Valley was the runaway winner, scoring more than twice as many points as runner-up Lowell.
The state tournament is Feb. 23 and 24 at Memorial Coliseum in Portland for Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A-1A, as well as the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A girls.