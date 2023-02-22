wrestling
Marshfield had three regional champions and placed second in the team race behind Mazama in the Class 4A District 3 wrestling tournament Saturday.

Leonardo Pacheco was first at 106 pounds, pinning Mazama’s Parker Supenia in the final. Reese Hite took the title at 113 pounds, pinning Ashton Lewis of Mazama in the championship bout. Jonathan Calvert won at 152 pounds, edging Mazama’s Kris Baldwin 8-6 in the final.



