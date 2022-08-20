Official practice for the fall sports season started this week and Marshfield High School will introduce those athletes to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
For the first time since 2019, the school is holding its fall Pirate Night, traditionally called Meet the Pirates.
The public is encouraged to join the evening and get its first look at the sports and activities teams.
A Pirate Booster Club hamburger feed runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Buck’s Place inside Pete Susick Stadium. There is a fee for the meal for fans, but the booster club will provide a meal to all the athletes, including the dance and cheer teams, as well as the band.
The schedule of scrimmages includes a junior varsity and JV2 volleyball scrimmage at 5 p.m. in the main gym, followed by a JV/varsity volleyball scrimmage at 5:20.
Meanwhile, inside the stadium, the boys soccer team will scrimmage at 5 p.m., followed by the girls at 5:15.
The cross country team will run on the track at 5:30, followed by performances by the cheer and dance teams at 5:40 and 5:50, respectively. The marching band performs at 6 p.m. and the football team will scrimmage until 5:30.
Then all the athletes, coaches and clubs, including members of the band and the officers of the associated student body, will be introduced starting at 5:45 p.m.
School officials extended thanks to Booster Club President Brandi Thompson and Vice President Tonya Pederson, as well as all the parents who helped make the event a success.
The seasons for the various sports teams also begin in the coming weeks, starting with the volleyball team playing both Thurston and Roseburg at Thurston High School in Springfield on Aug. 25 and then hosting the Marshfield jamboree on Aug. 26 and hosting Churchill on Aug. 27.
The football team takes part in a jamboree at Junction City High School on Aug. 26 and opens the regular season at home against Tillamook on Sept. 2.
The boys soccer team is in a jamboree at Phoenix on Aug. 26 and opens the season at home against Klamath Union on Sept. 3. The girls soccer team also will be in Phoenix for the jamboree and then again to face Phoenix on Sept. 1 before also hosting Klamath Union on Sept. 3.
The cross country team hosts a new meet, the Coos County Cross Country Open, also including Coquille and Myrtle Point, on Sept. 2 on the Millicoma Marsh trails.