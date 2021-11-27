Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel was named the offensive player of the year for the Sky-Em League after leading the Pirates to the top spot in the rankings and the league title.
Marshfield’s John Lemmons was honored by his colleagues as coach of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.
Marshfield and Marist Catholic dominated the all-league teams after also dominating the standings.
Marshfield’s Ezra Waterman and Marist Catholic’s Lucas Tuski, a pair of linebackers, shared defensive player of the year honors.
Marshfield had seven players on the first team offense. In addition to Montiel, three of his top offensive weapons also were recognized — slot receiver DJ Daugherty, wide receiver Maddux Mateski and tight end Pierce Davidson. Miguel Velazquez, Marshfield’s top running threat, also was on the first team, along with center Hayden Murphy and guard Josh Giacomini.
Marshfield was similarly recognized on the first team for defense.
In addition to Waterman, Pirates selected included Murphy on the defensive line, Toby Johnston at inside linebacker, Aaron Hutchins and Mitchell George at outside linebacker and Daugherty and Mateski in the defensive backfield.
Marshfield’s Alberto Castillo was the first-team kicker and Daugherty was named the top return specialist.
VOLLEYBALL: Marshfield freshman Tatum Montiel was named to the first team after helping the Pirates reach the Class 4A playoffs.
Paige Macduff and Kate Miles were on the second team and Ava Ainsworth and Gracie Peach were honorable mention picks.
All of the Pirates who were recognized will be back next year. Miles is a junior, MacDuff and Peach are sophomores and Ainsworth is a freshman.
Cottage Grove swept the top awards with player of the year Gracie Arnold and coach of the year Abby Ladd.
The rest of the first team included Cottage Grove’s Peyton Kidd and Izabell Senters, Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller and Desiree Tupua, Marist Catholic’s Giano Elgarico and Junction City’s Ayden King.
BOYS SOCCER: Sky-Em League champion Marshfield had three players on the first team.
Alberto Castillo, Jose Yanez Torres and Gonzalo Guervaro all were first-team picks in balloting of the league’s coaches.
Ismael Rodriguez and Ernesto Hernandez were on the second team and Austin Domich, Jonah Putman and goalkeeper Gannon Frost were honorable mention picks.
Cottage Grove swept the top awards with player of the year Jayden Cameron and coach of the year Vern Stewart.
GIRLS SOCCER: Marshfield’s Kayleigh England and Isabell Perez were named to the first team.
Milagros Nanez was on the second team and Izabel Perez and Rylinn Clark were chosen honorable mention.
Marist Catholic’s Cloe Chase was player of the year and the Spartans’ Stefan Schroffner was coach of the year.
Sky-Em League Football
Offensive MVP: Dom Montiel, Marshfield.
Co-Defensive MVP: Lucas Tuski, Marist Catholic; Ezra Waterman, Marshfield.
Coach of the Year: John Lemmons, Marshfield.
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dom Montiel, sr, Marshfield. Running Back: Lucas Tuski, sr, Marist Catholic; Kaiden Ayoma, sr, Marist Catholic; Miguel Velazquez, sr, Marshfield. Wide Receiver: Conner Chase, sr, Marist Catholic; Ryan Cary, sr, Marist Catholic; Maddux Mateski, sr, Marshfield; Nolan Wyers, sr, North Eugene. Slot Receiver: DJ Daugherty, sr, Marshfield. Tight End: Pierce Davidson, sr, Marshfield. Center: Hayden Murphy, sr, Marshfield. Guard: Kale Paslay, sr, Marist Catholic; Josh Giacomini, sr, Marshfield. Tackle: Tanner Relling, sr Marist Catholic; Zion Puha, sr, North Eugene. Kicker: Alberto Castillo, sr, Marshfield. Returner: DJ Daugherty, sr, Marshfield.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Hayden Murphy, sr, Marshfield; Tanner Relling, sr, Mairst Catholic; Kale Paslay, sr, Marist Catholic; Toby Johnston, jr, Marshfield. Inside Linebacker: Ezra Waterman, sr, Marshfield; Zion Puha, sr, North Eugene; Owen McOmber, sr, Marist Catholic. Outside Linebacker: Aaron Hutchins, sr, Marshfield; Mitchell George, jr, Marshfield; Lucas Tuski, sr, Marist Catholic; Wolfgang Betts, sr, Marist Catholic. Defensive Back; DJ Daugherty, sr, Marshfield; Maddux Mateski, sr, Marshfield; Devon Anderson, jr, North Eugene; Conner Chase, sr, Marist Catholic; Ryan Cary, sr, Marist Catholic; Joshua Rodriguez, sr, Marist Catholic. Punter: Cade Johannsen, sr, North Eugene.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Devon Anderson, jr, North Eugene; Carter Greene, sr, Marist Catholic. Running Back: Ezra Waterman, sr, Marshfield; Parker Nelson, jr, Cottage Grove. Wide Receiver: Corey Hecker, sr, Elmira. Slot Receiver: Mason Pederson, sr, Marshfield; Troy Anderson, sr, Elmira. Tight End: Nathaniel Cook, sr, North Eugene. Center: Dante Thanhardt, jr. Guards: Luke Wolgamott, jr, Elmira; Ayden Freeman, sr, Cottage Grove. Tackle: Toby Johnston, jr, Marshfield; Luke Parry, jr, Marshfield. Kicker: Ryan Cary, sr, Marist Catholic. Returner: AJ Sargent, jr, Marist Catholic.
DEFENSE
Defensive Back: Ayden Freeman, sr, Cottage Grove; Miguel Velazquez, sr, Marshfield. Inside Linebacker: Aiden Hazen, soph, Marist Catholic; Beau Koffler, sr, Elmira. Outside Linebacker: Seth Drago, jr, Elmira; Nathanial Cook, sr, North Eugene. Defensive Back: Ben Mahaffy, sr, Marshfield; Nolan Wyers, sr, North Eugene. Punter: Miguel Velazquez, sr, Marshfield; Conner Chase, sr, Marist Catholic.
Honorable Mention (Marshfield only)
DEFENSE
Cael Church, sr, defensive line; Lucas Ellsowrth, sr, defensive back.
Sky-Em League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Gracie Arnold, sr, Cottage Grove.
Coach of the Year: Abby Ladd, Cottage Grove.
First Team — Gracie Arnold, sr, Cottage Grove; Giano Elgarico, fr, Marist Catholic; Peyton Kidd, sr, Cottage Grove; Ayden King, sr, Junction City; Tatum Montiel, fr, Marshfield; Hayden Muller, sr, Siuslaw; Izabell Senters, sr, Cottage Grove; Desiree Tupua, jr, Siuslaw.
Second Team — Mylee Blake, fr, Siuslaw; Blakely Herbert, jr, Cottage Grove; Jessica Janceczko, sr, Elmira; Paige McDuff, soph, Marshfield; Kaite Miles, jr, Marshfield; Brenna Wilson, sr, Junction City.
Honorable Mention (Marshfield only) — Ava Ainsworth, fr; Gracie Peach, soph.
Sky-Em League Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Jayden Cameron, Cottage Grove.
Coach of the Year: Vern Stewart, Cottage Grove.
First Team — Jayden Cameron, sr, Cottage Grove; Aldo Rea, jr, Cottage Grove; Will Ficek, sr, Marist Catholic; Jesus Toralba, jr, Cottage Grove; Chris Ohman, sr, Junction City; Court Knabe, jr, Junction City; Jose Yanez Torres, soph, Marshfield; Jason Garcia, sr, Siuslaw; Javier Sandoval Gongora, soph, Marist Catholic; Gonzalo Guervaro, sr, Marshfield; Alberto Castillo, sr, Marshfield. Goalkeeper: Ty Kishen, sr, Cottage Grove.
Second Team (Marshfield only) — Ismael Rodriguez, sr; Ernesto Hernandez, sr, Marshfield.
Honorable Mention (Marshfield only) — Austin Domich, sr; Jonah Putman, soph; Gannon Frost, soph, goalkeeper.
Sky-Em League Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Cloe Chase, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic.
First Team — Cloe Chase, soph, Marist Catholic; Reese Fitzpatrick, sr, Marist Catholic; McKenzie Wisner, sr, Elmira; Madison Fuller, sr, Marist Catholic; Adiana Taylor, sr, Junction City; Kayleigh England, soph, Marshfield; Emma Walker, jr, Cottage Grove; Ellie Henson, soph, Junction City; Ashlynn Long, jr, Junction City; Isabell Perez, jr, Marshfield. Goalkeeper: Tessa Woodrum, sr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team (Marshfield only) — Milagros Nanez, jr.
Honorable Mention (Marshfield only) — Izabel Perez, soph, Marshfield; Rylinn Clark, jr, Marshfield.