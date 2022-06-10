Marshfield senior Dom Montiel was named Sky-Em League player of the year for baseball after helping lead the Pirates to the Class 4A playoffs.
Montiel also was named to the all-league first team at both pitcher and as an infielder.
Montiel was one of several Pirates to earn all-league honors after Marshfield finished second in the league standings and won a play-in game to reach the 16-team bracket before falling to eventual champion La Grande.
Drake Rogers was named to the first team as an outfielder and Wyatt Peck was a first-team pick at utility player.
Luke Parry was a second-team pitcher and Cobin Bouska a second-team infielder. Joe Herbert received honorable mention honors as an infielder.
Marist Catholic’s Kaden Starr was pitcher of the year and Junction City’s Tony Stavros was coach of the year.
SOFTBALL
Marshfield’s softball team had two players on the Sky-Em first team after the Pirates finished second and won a play-in game to reach the full bracket. Marshfield ultimately lost to Stayton, which reached the semifinals before falling to top-ranked Marist Catholic. The Spartans lost the championship game to Cascade.
Marshfield’s Makenna Johnson was named to the first team as a utility player and Paige Reigard was named to the first team as an outfielder.
Marissa Barrera was a second-team outfielder and Tatum Montiel a second-team pitcher. Catcher Gracie Peach and infielders Paige Macduff and Jayla Johnson received honorable mention.
Marist Catholic swept the top awards with player of the year Paige Doerr, pitcher of the year Malia Williams and coach of the year Stefan Schroffner.
NORTH BEND
North Bend pitcher Sarah Shore earned second-team all-league honors in the Midwestern League after proving to be a valuable leader for the Bulldogs during the softball season this spring.
Two other North Bend players earned honorable mention honors — infielders Emma Spalding and Mia Reynon.
North Bend infielder Knoll Gederos was named to the all-league second team for the Midwestern League in baseball.