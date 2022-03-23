Marshfield’s Mason Ainsworth was named player of the year for the Sky-Em League and Casey McCord shared coach of the year honors with Junction City’s Craig Rothenberger in voting by the league’s coaches.
Ainsworth was joined on the first team by Marshfield teammate Pierce Davidson while Dom Montiel was named to the second team and Monty Swinson was an honorable-mention selection. Marshfield’s Ezra Waterman was named to the all-defensive team.
Marshfield was ranked No. 1 in the final coaches poll after sharing the league title with the Tigers, but came up short in the state tournament with losses to Banks and Stayton. Junction City reached the championship game, falling to Cascade.
Junction City’s Kaleb Burnett and Colby Evans also were on the first team, along with Marist Catholic’s Lucas Franssen and Jayden Cameron of Cottage Grove.
In addition to Waterman, the all-defensive team included Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture, Elmira’s Anton Zaporozets, Cottage Grove’s Brayden Crum, Marist Catholic’s Ryan Carey and Junction City’s Chris Ohman.
GIRLS
Marshfield’s Charlie Dea was named to the girls first-team while Kate Miles was on the second team and Paige MacDuff and Tatum Montiel were honorable mention picks. Gracie Peach was on the all-defensive team.
Cottage Grove’s Gracie Arnold was player of the year and Junction City’s Marcus Campbell was coach of the year.
The rest of the first team included Junction City’s Cienna Hartle and Faith Marshall and Marist Catholic’s Paige Doerr and Madison Holmes.
The rest of the all-defensive team featured Cottage Grove’s Kennedy Sturman-Royse, Elmira’s Riley Peeler, Junction City’s Brenna Wilson, Marist Catholic’s Madison Fuller and Siuslaw’s Jane Lacouture.
Marist Catholic was the only Sky-Em League team to reach the state tournament, ultimately finishing sixth.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE
North Bend’s Adrianna Frank was named to the all-league second team by the girls coaches of the Midwestern League and both Trinity Barker and Kylee Lambert were honorable mention selections.
The Bulldogs finished sixth in the final standings.
Springfield’s Danaeja Romero Ah Sam was named player of the year and Willamette’s Danielle Bellando was coach of the year.
The rest of the first team included Willamette’s Brynn Smith and Victoria Nguyen, Crater’s McKenzie Hirsch, Churchill’s Stella Scott and Springfield’s JuJu Henderson.
Willamette entered the state tournament as the top-ranked team but ultimately finished fourth after being upset by eventual champion Crescent Valley in the first round. The Wolverines beat Crook County in the fourth-place game. Springfield reached the championship game, falling to Crescent Valley 50-39.
North Bend’s Paulo Flores was an honorable mention selection for the boys.
Churchill’s Samaje Morgan was player of the year and Churchill’s Kelly Bokn and Eagle Point’s Ryan Marrs shared coach of the year honors.
The first team also included Eagle Point’s Brennan Neyt, Crater’s Tate Broesder and Javon Smith, Ashland’s Hawthorne Lapierre and Egan Shields and Thurston’s Jacob Newell.
In the state tournament, Churchill placed third, beating Redmond in the trophy game, and Crater topped Ashland for fourth place. Crater eliminated Eagle Point in the consolation semifinals.