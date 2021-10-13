Marshfield, facing yet another unscheduled opponent, kept its record perfect for the football season by beating Rainier 43-16 on Friday night at Cottage Grove High School.
The game matched the Pirates, ranked first in Class 4A, against the Columbians, ranked first in Class 3A.
It also featured contrasting styles, with Rainier using the run-heavy diesel package and Marshfield its varied offense led by quarterback Dom Montiel.
Marshfield’s defense held up through the first half and the offense was in high gear, with Montiel’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 35-yard strike to Mason Pederson just before halftime, enacting a running clock for the final two quarters with the Pirates up 36-0.
Montiel earlier had touchdown passes of 28 yards to Pierce Davidson, 2 yards to DJ Daugherty and 23 yards to Miguel Velazquez, who also had a 74-yard touchdown run. He added one more TD pass to Davidson for 17 yards in the second half and finished 9-for-10 for 184 yards.
“Offensively, our line protected Dom well and help Miguel have a great game running the ball,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “Dom connected with numerous receivers, continuing to be a run and pass threat.”
Rainier had a touchdown run by Derek Katon and a touchdown pass from Kenney Tripp to Stone Ware in the second half, but Lemmons was pleased with Marshfield’s defensive performance overall.
“Our defense faced a very difficult diesel offense that is difficult to prepare for on short notice,” he said. “The defensive line and linebackers stepped up and competed with grit.”
Lemmons credited Aaron Hutchins, Mitchell George and Hayden Murphy, as well as Davidson, for their efforts on defense. He also said the line, including Luke Parry, Sebastian Gabriel Kutsch, Gilbert Hernandez, Murphy, Josh Giacomini and Toby Johnston “continue to get better every week helping win the battle in the trenches.
“I can’t say enough about the awesome game Miguel had playing defensive line, running the ball, and even receiving.”
Velazquez rushed for 131 yards in the win.
The game was scheduled mid-week after Marshfield’s scheduled opponent, Cottage Grove, wasn’t able to play.
“This past week was a lot of disappointment and uncertainty for sure,” Lemmons said. “The kids responded and played well against a talented, tough, heavy, senior-led Rainier team.”
Marshfield continues a trend of playing unscheduled teams — only two of the games so far have been against the regularly scheduled opponent. That continues this week when the Pirates travel to face Tillamook on Friday. Both Marshfield’s opponent (Elmira) and Tillamook’s (Valley Catholic) opted not to play this coming week.
Tillamook is 4-2, but the losses have come to Marist Catholic and Cascade, two of the top teams in Class 4A, and neither in close games.
Lemmons is excited about Marshfield’s unbeaten start.
“I’m so very proud of all the boys on the whole team who continue to grind and contribute to our success,” he said. “I’m very proud and thankful to our great coaching staff, parents who help feed us, and the best supporting community in the state.
“I am a very blessed coach.”
SPRINGFIELD BEATS BULLDOGS: North Bend had its best defensive game of the season, but couldn’t find the end zone, falling to Springfield 10-0 at Silke Field on Friday night.
“This was a game our kid definitely wanted to win,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said.
All the scoring came in the first quarter. Springfield had a touchdown pass on a fourth-and-long play on the first possession and a field goal later after North Bend gave the Millers great field position.
After that the defense stiffened.
Prince said the team got strong play from linebackers Sidon Green, Kolby Van Elsberg and Kevin Jones, while Michael Shamoon helped shore up the line. Sam Mickelson and David Roberts were strong in the secondary.
But North Bend never got into a rhythm when it had the ball.
“Offensively, we were unable to consistently move the ball,” Prince said. “The kids have worked hard but still we are struggling to be consistent.”
After a stretch when North Bend had a series of games either on the road or at Marshfield, the team’s home-away-from-home waiting for the new turf to be installed, the Bulldogs finally get to play on their own field for homecoming Friday night.
“We will get back to work Monday and prepare for Willamette,” Prince said.
“While we are grateful for Marshfield allowing us to use their facilities, the kids truly want to be playing at Vic Adams Field.
“We are looking forward to getting back in front of our home fans.”
TIGERS WIN: Bandon celebrated homecoming with a 51-18 win over Jefferson on Friday night. The Tigers had been scheduled to Glide, which wasn’t able to play Friday night.
Reef Berry had two TD runs, a TD pass to Denver Blackwell and a TD reception from Blackwell. Cooper Lang and Eli Freitag had TD runs. Tristan Radcliffe was 3-3 on extra point kicks and Chris Butler and Blackwell had two-point conversions. Defense had a safety that made it 24-0 before Jefferson's first score. Jefferson got late TDs on kickoff return and on final play of the game.
“This was the first game I thought we played like the caliber of football team I know we can be,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “Our defense played great again and our offense had great execution. We had over 400 yards of offense and held them to right about 150 with the majority of those coming on two big plays for them. It was fun to see our guys take pride in the little things like blocking and tackling and see the difference it can make. I also owe our team a pancake breakfast for their blocking Friday, especially our offensive line. This was by far their best game.”