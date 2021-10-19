The South Coast’s two unbeaten football teams kept their perfect seasons going with road wins.
Marshfield won at Tillamook 49-13 on Friday night, while Powers beat North Douglas 38-27 on Saturday night in six-man action.
Marshfield, which has been ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll nearly all season, got a huge game from Miguel Velazquez and the offensive line after starting the contest off with a bang when DJ Daugherty returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a score.
“I was proud of the way the team competed and handled themselves after a long road trip,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “They played with class, sportsmanship and with a lot of integrity. I’m very proud of the entire team and coaching staff.”
The game was briefly tied at 7 after Tillamook got a touchdown, but Velazquez scored the first of four touchdowns on the night less than a minute later on a 37-yard scamper.
“Miguel had a huge game running the ball,” Lemmons said.
Velazquez had several runs over 20 yards and 173 total yards on 17 carries. His other scoring runs went for 3, 6 and 50 yards.
Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel completed 17 of 22 passes for 187 yards, including touchdown passes to Pierce Davidson and Daugherty. Maddux Mateski had a team-best six catches for 79 yards and Davidson had five grabs for 49 yards and caught every pass thrown his direction.
Montiel did throw two interceptions in the game, among the few mistakes by the Pirates.
“We have things to improve on and we will work to get better each week,” Lemmons said.
Marshfield is home for the final two weeks of the regular season, hosting North Eugene this week before its big showdown with Marist Catholic on Oct. 29.
POWERS CRUISES: Powers finished the regular season unbeaten with its victory in Drain over North Douglas on Saturday.
The Cruisers have the top mark in the District 3 south division and will host the fifth-place team from the north for a spot in the eight-team playoff bracket for the six-man game.
North Douglas, which came in with just one loss, gave the Cruisers a tough game, though and Powers didn’t secure the win until the final quarter.
Powers took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run by René Sears and a 63-yard touchdown pass from Sears to Alex Mahmoud.
But North Douglas went in front with two second-quarter touchdowns — by Ray Gerrard and Palu Rayon-Wilder — to lead 14-13 at the break.
Mahmoud had touchdown run for 34 and 66 yards in the third quarter as the Cruisers went in front for good and Sears added a 9-yard score and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mahmoud early in the fourth.
COQUILLE WINS: Coquille picked up its second win in five days when the Red Devils beat Rogue River 60-8 on Friday.
Gunner Yates had six touchdowns and Brock Willis two more, all in the first half, as the Red Devils surged ahead early.
Yates returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a score, but Rogue River quickly responded for its only score on a long touchdown pass.
The rest of the night belonged to the Red Devils, who were celebrating senior night. Yates had touchdown runs of 2, 4, 19, 33 and 42 yards and Willis had scoring runs of 16 and 43 yards. Hayden Gederos scored two of the extra points, one on a pass from Bryce Poston.
“Gunner and Brock had great nights, both well over 100 yards, but a lot of the credit has to go to the fellas up front opening the holes,” Coquille coach David Thomason said, mentioning Gederos (wing back), tight end Waylon Messerle, left tackle Tom Riley, left guard Riley Jones, center Joey Barbey, right guard Patrick Adams and right tackle Andrew Matlock.
“All played great and created huge running lanes for our backs,” Thomason said. “It was also great to send our seniors out with a win like that on senior night.”
Coquille, which hasn’t lost a game on the field, but has two forfeits from a school closure due to COVID-19, is looking for a game this week before its showdown to end the regular season at Bandon on Oct. 29.
GLIDE TIPS REEDSPORT: Reedsport, also playing for the second time in five nights after losing in Coquille on Monday, lost a great game to visiting Glide 17-12 on Friday night, when the Brave celebrated their seniors.
The Wildcats got the game-winning score on a short run by Dylan Ackerman with just 1:09 to go in the contest.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Reedsport coach Bill Shaw said. “Our defense played very well.”
The Brave limited the Wildcats to 133 yards of total offense, including minus-3 yards rushing. Kyren Johnson and Avery Brandon had interceptions for Reedsport.
Reedsport scored first on a touchdown pass from Gabe Foster to Derek Johnson, but Glide answered with a long touchdown pass from Ackerman to Dylan Damewood.
Glide added a field goal by Ty Davis, who also made the extra point kicks for the Wildcats, to lead 10-6 at halftime.
Reedsport went in front midway through the fourth quarter on a short touchdown run by Foster, but the Wildcats ultimately won with their late score.
BOBCATS WIN BIG: Myrtle Point got its sixth win in seven weeks Friday night when the Bobcats beat Chiloquin 68-6.
The victory came a week after Myrtle Point edged Redding Christian 28-27 in a nonleague game after Days Creek forfeited to the Bobcats.
Myrtle Point visits Falls City this week before its big regular-season finale at home against Camas Valley on Thursday, Oct. 28.