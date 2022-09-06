football

Marshfield opened the football season with a comeback win at home, edging Tillamook 15-14 on Friday night.

The Pirates never trailed the entire season while winning the Class 4A state title last year. In the opener, they came up with a big drive late to win.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters