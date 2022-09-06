Marshfield opened the football season with a comeback win at home, edging Tillamook 15-14 on Friday night.
The Pirates never trailed the entire season while winning the Class 4A state title last year. In the opener, they came up with a big drive late to win.
Quarterback Ashton Fitzgerald Thornton connected with David Bouska on an 8-yard pass with 3:55 to go to tie the score at 14 and Jonah Putman added the conversion kick.
Fitzgerald Thornton, a sophomore, also had a 36-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to Mitchell George, who added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
George had nine catches for 103 yards and Fitzgerald Thornton completed 21 of 33 passes for 185 yards.
Both Tillamook scores came on passes from Tanner Hoskins to Zeyon Hurliman, for 40 yards in the first quarter and 27 in the third.
Marshfield was fifth and Tillamook 10th in the first coaches poll. The Pirates have another tough game next week, when they visit No. 6 Cascade, which fell to Baker 34-26 on Saturday.
POWERS 14, ELKTON 7: The Cruisers, the South Coast squad with the highest ranking in the preseason coaches polls, beat the host Elks behind a dominant defensive performance.
Alex Mahmoud scored both touchdowns for Powers, which was ranked second among Class 1A six-man teams, including the winning score midway through the fourth quarter.
After a scoreless first half, Mahmoud scored on a 25-yard run midway through the third quarter and Henry Fandel added the conversion run.
Elkton’s Nathan Rausch returned the kickoff 70 yards for a score for the Elks, who got the conversion on a pass from Conner Anderson to Jamal Lawton.
Mahmoud had the winning score, from 26 yards out, midway through the final quarter and Rene Sears completed the conversion pass to Charlie Shorb.
“What a great contest against Elkton,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “We were able to come away with a victory on the road thanks to some stellar play by our boys.”
Mahmoud finished with 118 yards rushing. Jayce Shorb forced a big fumble for Powers and also had a tough run for a first down that enabled the Cruisers to run out the clock.
Charlie Shorb, meanwhile, led the team with 54 receiving yards and also had five tackles, including a sack and another for a loss.
Powers was ranked second in the preseason poll behind the combined Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler team. Elkton was ranked No. 8.
Powers plays its first home game on Friday, when it hosts Eddyville Charter School at 3 p.m.
COQUILLE 31, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 6: The Red Devils opened the season and league play with a win over the host Bruins.
It was Coquille’s first game back in Class 3A after winning the Class 2A state title last fall.
New quarterback Gage Martinez got the scoring started with a 10-yard run and Waylon Messerle added the conversion run. Later in the first quarter, Hayden Gederos scored on a 20-yard run and added the extra point run. Messerle added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, pushing in the conversion run after the first one. Levi Hoyle made the extra point kick following the second score.
Brookings-Harbor’s touchdown was a 5-yard run by Kallen Christensen late in the first half.
“It was a great game to start the year off,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “After starting off great in the first quarter, we kinda hit a few bumps in the road — nothing big but a lot of small mistakes we see in first games. So we made some adjustments and got back after it to finish very strong.”
Gederos and Messerle had big nights running the ball and Martinez was solid passing, all effective behind a strong effort from the offensive line, Thomason said. The defense also played well.
“Overall, I’m real happy with where we’re at,” Thomason said. “We can and will get better. So now we focus on our next opponent and we’re gonna get after it.”
The Red Devils host Phoenix, a Class 4A school that plays football at the Class 3A level, on Friday. Phoenix lost to No. 3 South Umpqua 50-6 in the opener.
CRATER 52, NORTH BEND 0: The Bulldogs, who are now a Class 4A school, lost at home to their former Midwestern League rival in the opening game Friday.
North Bend will be in Eugene on Friday against another of the Midwestern League clubs, Willamette.
ELGIN 50, REEDSPORT 0: The Brave lost their first game in the new nine-man format, falling to the Huskies in the Dufur Classic on Saturday. Elgin normally plays eight-man, while the Class 2A schools, including Reedsport, all are playing nine-man for the first time.
Reedsport hosts Waldport on Friday.
BANDON POSTPONED: The Tigers were unable to play their first game when Sheridan didn’t have enough players for the contest Friday.
The Tigers now are scheduled to make their nine-player debut against Colton on Friday, with a 6 p.m. kickoff (an hour earlier than usual). Bandon was ranked third in the preseason poll.