Marshfield’s baseball team got a combined no-hitter from Dom Montiel and Landon Croff and blanked Cottage Grove 6-0 on Tuesday.
The Pirates are tied for second with Junction City heading into the regular-season finale, a doubleheader at home against Marist Catholic on Friday.
Montiel and Croff combined for 12 strikeouts with two walks in the win over the Lions.
Montiel pitched into the fifth inning before Croff got the final eight outs.
Drake Rogers, meanwhile, had a triple and home run, three runs and three RBIs for the Pirates in the win.
Ezra Waterman and Wyatt Peck also each had a hit and an RBI for the Pirates. Miguel Velazquez had two runs and Croff one.
Marshfield is 9-4, the same record as the Tigers. Marshfield won the season series with Junction City 2-1, but the Tigers handed Marist Catholic its only loss to date.
BANDON 5, REEDSPORT 4: Bandon outlasted Reedsport in a thriller Monday, edging the Brave with three runs in the seventh inning.
“We found a way to finish a game,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “We had much better defense today, with a few mistakes, but we showed a lot of fight down the stretch.”
Colton Siewell threw six strong innings and Cooper Lang pitched the seventh for the Tigers.
Johnny Helms had a single and double and scored two runs for Bandon and Wyatt Dyer also had two hits and two runs.
The Tigers followed Monday’s win with a 14-2 victory at Gold Beach to finish league play at 9-5.
Reedsport followed the loss to the Tigers with a 14-4 win over Waldport and finished second in the league standings at 11-3.
SOFTBALL
MARSHFIELD 18, COTTAGE GROVE 1: The Pirates pounded out a victory over the host Lions on Tuesday to clinch second place in the Sky-Em standings.
Alaina Sullivan, Gracie Peach and Makenna Johnson had three hits each for Marshfield and Paige Macduff had four RBIs.
Marshfield is 10-3 heading into Friday’s league-ending doubleheader against Marist Catholic at home. The Spartans are a perfect 13-0 in league.
HUSKIES SWEEP BULLDOGS: North Bend fell to host Sweet Home 10-6 and 6-5 in a doubleheader Wednesday.
One big inning cost the Bulldogs in each game.
In the opener, Sweet Home scored five runs in the first inning and North Bend outscored the Huskies the rest of the way.
Katie Holmes had two hits and a run and Rachael Snyder had a hit and two RBIs.
In the second game, North Bend built a 5-0 lead, but couldn’t hold on, falling 6-5.
Jordan Nelson had two hits, both coming with two outs, and drove in three runs.
North Bend also made some great defensive plays in the nightcap, coach John Olson said.
BANDON 16, GOLD BEACH 4: The Tigers beat the host Panthers to wrap up Sunset Conference play at 10-2 and in second place behind league champion Toledo.
As the runner-up, the Tigers will be in the Class 2A postseason, though it wasn’t clear who or where the Tigers will play, with games next Tuesday and Thursday.
COQUILLE SWEEPS IRISH: The Red Devils finished the season on a winning note Wednesday, beating the visiting Irish 12-0 and 20-6, the day after an 11-9 win over Myrtle Point.
Coquille finished 8-4 in league play and 9-6 overall and hopes to be a1n at-large selection for the Class 2A postseason.
Bailey Higgins had a double, triple and RBI in the opener and Courtney Sanders and Jordan Gouvea had two hits each. In the nightcap, Emily Cortez had a triple, two doubles and a single and drove in eight runs.
Senior Ellie Ekelund was stellar in the pitching circle in the opener and freshman Kaileigh Brugnoli pitched most of the second game.
"It was a good senior night for the girls," Coquille coach Darren Thompson said, adding that he is "keeping my fingers crossed for the kids (to get into the postseason)."