Marshfield’s baseball team completed a season sweep of Junction City on Tuesday, beating the host Tigers 5-1 to improve its chances of finishing second in the Sky-Em League and hosting a Class 4A play-in game.
“It was a great win for the kids,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
The Pirates improved to 8-3 in league play with doubleheaders remaining Wednesday against Elmira (results weren’t available by press time) and Friday at Siuslaw. Wins in three of those four games would clinch second place for the Pirates, since they own the tiebreaker over Junction City (9-4).
“We have a tough week ahead due to being backed up (on the schedule),” Montiel said. “We’ll need all of our arms to be effective and the defense to be sharp.”
The Pirates had another strong outing on the mound from Dom Montiel and Drake Rogers in Tuesday’s win.
Montiel pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits and striking out five, and Rogers finished with two scoreless innings.
“Rogers pitched his best single inning of the year in the sixth,” Floyd Montiel said.
Marshfield, meanwhile, got out of a pair of bases-loaded, no-out jams without giving up runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
“Our guys pitched and defended our way out of it,” the coach said. “Super gutsy.”
Offensively, Marshfield overcame a drought between the first inning, when the Pirates scored twice, and the seventh, when they added three runs.
Dom Montiel had a single and double, two RBIs and a run. Wyatt Peck also had a single and double and scored a run.
DJ Daugherty scored two runs and Rogers scored one.
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Bandon suffered its first loss in league play Tuesday when host Myrtle Point topped the Tigers 6-4.
“Hopefully, it’s a real wake-up call,” said Bandon coach Jay Ferrell. “We’re just not hitting the ball at all and having trouble playing catch. It’s hard to win without those.”
The Tigers still control the league race at 9-1 heading into a big home game against fourth-place Toledo on Wednesday (results weren’t available by press time).
Coquille remained in second place at 8-3 after beating Siletz Valley 9-6 and Reedsport remained third (7-3) after topping Gold Beach 9-3.
Reedsport and Coquille had a big make-up game Wednesday. Friday’s schedule, weather-permitting, includes Bandon playing a twin bill at Siletz Valley, Coquille hosting Gold Beach and Myrtle Point traveling to Waldport.
HIGHLANDERS EDGE BULLDOGS: North Bend dropped both games of a doubleheader against North Eugene on Tuesday, 4-3 and 11-8.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-11 in league play and visit Thurston for a doubleheader Saturday before hosting Marshfield in a nonleague game Monday.
SOFTBALL
SUNSET CONFERENCE: Bandon tuned up for a big game with league-leading Toledo on Wednesday by winning at Myrtle Point 18-3 on Tuesday.
The Tigers have just one loss, to unbeaten Toledo, and hosted the Boomers on Wednesday (results were not available by press time).
Coquille beat Siletz Valley 17-7 and remains in the battle for third place and the league’s other berth in the playoffs. The Red Devils and Waldport both were 6-5 and Reedsport was 5-4.
JC TOPS MARSHFIELD: Junction City beat Marshfield 8-5 on Tuesday, but the Pirates remained in second place in the league standings.
Marshfield split a doubleheader at Elmira on Monday, losing 6-2 and winning 16-2 and will clinch second place with a win in either game of a doubleheader at Siuslaw on Friday. Marshfield is 8-5 and owns the tiebreaker over Elmira (7-6) because it won two of the three against the Falcons.
Marshfield also hosts North Bend in a nonleague game to complete the regular season Monday.