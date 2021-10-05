Marshfield’s football team put up another dominant performance on both sides of the ball, celebrating homecoming while beating visiting Stayton 57-0 on Friday night.
The Pirates’ defense had its first shutout, though the starting defense didn’t give up any points in two other wins. Over five games, Marshfield now has scored 222 points and given up 40.
The offense, too, again soared against the Eagles.
Quarterback Dom Montiel had another incredibly efficient game, completing 19 of 24 passes for 369 yards and six touchdowns. DJ Daugherty was on the receiving end of three of those TDs, from 57, 15 and 15 yards. Maddux Mateski caught the first one, a 48-yard strike, and later added a 52-yard touchdown reception. The sixth TD pass went to Miguel Velazquez, covering 52 yards. Velazquez also had touchdown runs of 21 and 34 yards.
Marshfield limited Stayton to six total first downs and force two turnovers, including an interception by Lucas Ellsworth.
The game was Marshfield’s last scheduled nonleague contest, but the Pirates entered the new week looking for a game, with Cottage Grove not expected to be able to play for the second straight week due to COVID-19 quarantine.
The Pirates have been ranked No. 1 for several weeks, while fellow Sky-Em League for Marist Catholic appears to likely be the Pirates’ top competition, at least before the playoffs. The Spartans also are 5-0 and have scored at least 40 points every week, including a 56-14 win over North Eugene to open league play.
BULLDOGS FALL: North Bend fell to 1-2 in league play, suffering a 51-0 loss at Churchill on Friday night.
The Bulldogs are at Springfield this week.
TIGERS EDGE BRAVE: Bandon bounced back from its first loss of the season to edge host Reedsport 14-7 on Friday night.
The teams have been part of different special districts the past few years, but are back in the same district this fall.
The Tigers were coming off a loss to Lakeview, which leads the district.
Bandon improved to 2-1 in league play and Reedsport fell to 1-1.
“They are highly improved,” said Bandon coach Jordan Sammons of the Brave. “It was a pretty competitive game.”
Bandon hosts Harrisburg in a nonleague game this week while Reedsport travels to Illinois Valley.
BOBCATS TOP PANTHERS: Myrtle Point beat host Gold Beach 42-30 in an eight-man game on Friday.
Logan Backman had three touchdown passes for the Bobcats — two to Andreas Villanueva and one to Jacob Koser.
Backman also ran for two touchdowns and Billy Reynolds had the other touchdown, also on a running play.
Villanueva also had a key interception in the second half to help Myrtle Point stay in front. Gold Beach scored first, but Myrtle Point had a pair of quick touchdowns and never trailed again.
“Our defense really stepped up and held them multiple times from scoring,” Myrtle Point coach Ryan Miller said. “The difference in the game was we had a few more big offensive plays than they did and our defense came up big when they needed to.”
Myrtle Point improved to 3-2 overall heading into a home game against Days Creek on Friday night. Gold Beach is 2-2 and are scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor this week. The Bruins are playing an independent schedule after they canceled the full season.
CRUISERS WIN BY FORFEIT: Powers kept its record perfect without taking the field when Gilchrist forfeited their scheduled six-man contest.
The Cruisers are one of three unbeaten teams left in the six-man leagues this fall.
Powers is scheduled to host North Lake this week.