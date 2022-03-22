Marshfield’s baseball team won its first two games of the new season when the Pirates pounded North Valley 21-0 and then edged visiting Cascade 9-8, getting the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In Friday’s win over Cascade, Dom Montiel had a big game for the Pirates with a double and a home run and three RBIs. He also picked up the win on the mound in relief.
Wyatt Peck had two hits and three runs for the Pirates and Cobin Bouska had two hits and an RBI. DJ Daugherty and Drake Rogers each had a hit and a run and Joseph Herbert also scored a run.
Montiel, Marshfield’s third pitcher, pitched three innings, giving up one run and two hits and striking out seven.
Marshfield is at the Newport spring break tournament Wednesday and Thursday.
COMETS EDGE NORTH BEND: Crater took both games of a doubleheader against North Bend by one run on Friday as the schools opened the Midwestern League season.
Crater won the opener 6-5 and the nightcap 5-4.
North Bend, which won 10-6 at Cottage Grove in its nonleague season opener, plays four games in three days in Roseburg as part of the Umpqua Valley Christian tournament during spring break Monday through Wednesday.
COQUILLE 11, ILLINOIS VALLEY 4: The Red Devils improved to 3-0 on the season by beating the visiting Cougars on Thursday. They are now off until a twin bill at Siuslaw on Friday.
CRESWELL 9, BANDON 5: The Tigers fell on the road Friday, their first loss of the season.
Like North Bend, Bandon next plays in the Umpqua Valley Christian tournament.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 10, REEDSPORT 0: The Brave fell to 0-2 on the new season when they were shut out by the Monarchs on Friday. Their other loss came against Class 3A Brookings-Harbor by a 12-0 score.
Reedsport finishes the preseason with a doubleheader at North Douglas on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
CRATER SWEEPS BULLDOGS: North Bend’s softball team opened the Midwestern League season with a doubleheader loss to Crater on Friday.
The Bulldogs stuck with the Comets for most of the first game before giving up 10 runs in the sixth inning of a 13-1 loss.
Hayden Napier drove in North Bend’s run with a fielder’s choice. Sarah Shore, Ally Moore and Jasmine Gregory all had hits for the Bulldogs.
The second game didn’t go as well for North Bend, with Crater winning 21-0 in four innings. North Bend only had three base runners.
North Bend coach John Olson said the games were better than the scores indicated.
“With injuries, missing players and other things, our play was better than the score,” Olson said.
The Bulldogs compete in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.
SOUTH UMPQUA 13, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates came up short against the host Lancers on Thursday, falling to 1-1 on the season.
Marshfield is at the Newport Spring Break Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
COQUILLE WINS ONE: Coquille beat Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader Friday and tied the Oakers in the second when it was called for darkness after five innings with the scored tied at 9.
The Red Devils won the first game 13-6.
Coquille improved to 3-1-1 with the other wins coming in a doubleheader at Cascade Christian on Wednesday. They are at Siuslaw for a twin bill on Friday.
In other games involving South Coast Sunset Conference teams, Bandon fell to host Creswell 1-0 and Reedsport fell to Yoncalla 11-10. Earlier in the week, Bandon beat Elkton 10-0 and Myrtle Point fell to Days Creek 14-8. The Bobcats bounced back to sweep Illinois Valley 18-3 and 15-5 on Saturday.
Bandon is at Tillamook for games against the Cheesemakers and Neah-Kah-Nie on Friday. Reedsport is at North Douglas for a doubleheader on Saturday and Myrtle Point is off until its league opener at Siletz Valley on April 5.