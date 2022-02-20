Marshfield’s boys placed in all three relays while the Pirates finished seventh in the team race in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state swimming championships at Tualatin on Saturday.
All races were timed finals this year, instead of the traditional two-day format, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshfield got the bulk of its points from the three relays, with the best finish coming in the meet-concluding 400-yard freestyle relay, where the Pirates were third with the quartet of Aaron Hutchins, Markus Kliewer, Jack Waddington and Trey Kirk finishing in 3 minutes and 30.77 seconds.
Catlin Gabel won that race to clinch the team title with 53 points. Newport was second with 39, followed by St. Mary’s with 36 and Madras with 27. The Pirates scored 23 points and also finished behind Marist Catholic and La Grande, who both had 24.
Marshfield was fourth in the opening 200 medley relay with the same quartet finishing in 1:48.15. The 200 freestyle relay of Hutchins, Waddington, Trevor Robbins and Quinton Kloster was fifth in 1:38.20.
Waddington was fifth (1:04.84) and Hutchins sixth (1:06.57) in the 100 breaststroke. Kirk finished sixth in both distance races, timed in 1:53.08 for the 200 freestyle and 5:14.95 for the 500 freestyle.
The top six in each event placed.
Kloster was ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.26) and 10th in the backstroke (1:05.11). Kliewer was ninth in the butterfly (1:00.42).
There was one new meet record for the boys. Asa Frisbee of St. Mary’s broke the 2011 record by North Bend’s Kevin Waller in the 200 freestyle with his time of 1:41.71. Waller’s mark was 1:42.11.
Marshfield had one placer among the girls, with Allison Wright finishing fourth in the butterfly with a time of 1:03.36. Kally Haynes was 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:00.59) and Wright was eighth (1:06.24) and Haynes 12th (1:09.12) in the backstroke. Sweet Home’s Chloe Tyler set a new meet record in that event with her time of 56.49.
Marshfield’s 200 medley relay placed ninth, the squad of Wright, Kally Haynes, Nyssa Haynes and Isabelle Hale timed in 2:08.74.
Sweet Home won the team title with 87 points and Catlin Gabel was second with 66. Newport (25) and Henley (18) took the other two trophies.
CLASS 5A: North Bend’s boys finished seventh in the state meet on Friday.
The Bulldogs got the bulk of their points in one event, when Trenton Parrott, Henry Hood, Finley Cheal and Mavrick Macalino combined to place third in the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay, finishing in 3 minutes and 30.34 seconds.
That same race decided the team title as Crescent Valley beat West Albany, nearly setting a new meet record with a time of 3:13.78. Those two teams had entered the final race tied for the team lead.
Macalino and Cheal also placed in both their individual events. Macalino was fourth in the butterfly (42.61) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (22.70). Cheal was fourth in the individual medley (2:01.06) and sixth in the butterfly (54.71).
The relay quartet almost made the podium in the 200 medley relay, placing seventh in 1:48.90. Parrott, North Bend’s only other individual entrant, was 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:37.39).
A pair of swimmers from the Midwestern League had big days in the record books.
Crater’s Marcus Gentry set an OSAA and Class 5A meet record in the backstroke with a time of 47.45 and a meet record in the individual medley with a time of 1:49.60.
Churchill’s Charley Page-Jones also set a new OSAA and meet record, taking the butterfly with a time of 47.63.
Page-Jones was just off the OSAA and meet records in the 50 freestyle, which he won with a time of 20.39.
Crescent Valley finished with 65 points, while West Albany had 61. The other two trophies went to Redmond (34) and Parkrose (26). Corvallis had 25 points, Willamette 17 and North Bend 16. Crater and Churchill both had 14 points, from the individual wins by Gentry and Page-Jones.
North Bend’s girls had one placer, Rebecca Witharm, who was sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.14. She also placed 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:38.80) while Gillian Baxter was 11th in the breaststroke (1:16.57).
The Bulldogs finished eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with the group of Emma Slade, Morgan Hoefs, Baxter and Witharm. North Bend was 12th in the medley relay with the quartet of Witharm, Baxter, Slade and Abby Woodruff.
Churchill edged Crescent Valley for the girls team title by beating the Raiders in the final event after taking a one-point lead into the relay. The Lancers also won the medley relay.
Wilsonville’s Helena Jones set a pair of meet records, in the 50 freestyle (22.96) and 100 freestyle (49.83).
Churchill finished with 60 points, to 55 for Crescent Valley. Redmond was third with 44 and Hood River Valley took the final trophy with 31.