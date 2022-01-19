COOS BAY — Marshfield has a relatively small team and North Bend a relatively young one, but both the swimming programs in the Bay Area are excited about the way things are going, and about sharing a pool for the second straight season.
“I think it’s going pretty good,” said Marshfield senior Trey Kirk on Friday, as the Pirates and Bulldogs faced off against visiting Phoenix in a meet at the Mingus Park Pool.
The Pirates have 25 swimmers this season, about half the size of the squad when Kirk was a freshman, but he said the spirit of the team is the same as always.
“I don’t think we’ve let it get us down at all,” Kirk said.
The Pirates also have the core of the group that won the Class 4A boys showcase title in June at the end of the short season, including Kirk and fellow senior Aaron Hutchins and juniors Jack Waddington and Markus Kliewer who were key contributors at the state meet. Juniors Jonas Batdorff and Trevor Robbins and senior Cael Church also scored for Marshfield in the state meet and return.
One thing is new for Kirk this year.
“This is my first time being a team captain,” he said. “It’s pretty cool watching them improve.
“It’s interesting giving them tips and pointers and watching them grow. I’m seeing a lot of improvement in myself as well.”
Marshfield’s girls also return a number of veterans, including seniors Paige Kirchner and Nyssa Haynes, though Kirchner has missed the season to date while recovering from an injury.
The only freshman on Marshfield’s girls roster is Allison Wright, who arrived at the high school team with a distinguished resume from her club swimming career with the Gold Coast Swim Team. Marshfield has four freshmen boys.
North Bend, on the other hand, is loaded with freshmen, including eight girls.
“We have a lot of new swimmers this year, but they’ve shown a lot of improvement,” said senior Trenton Parrott.
North Bend coach Bruce Rasmussen agreed.
“They are starting to look really good,” he said.
Parrott is one of four seniors for North Bend’s boys, along with Marick Macalino, Madden Robertson and Roman Fritz. Junior Henry Hood and sophomore Finley Cheal also are veterans.
The only senior among the girls is Charlise Stark, but juniors Rebecca Witharm, Gillian Baxter and Sara Slade, one of two granddaughters of Rasmussen on the team (the other is freshman Emma Slade) also provide veteran leadership.
“I think Rebecca is blossoming,” Rasmussen said. “I’m very high on her for this year and next.”
Macalino has had a lot of postseason success for the Bulldogs and figures to again as he recovers from a shoulder injury, the coach said.
For North Bend, having a regular winter season is a nice change after last year’s short spring season that ended with the district meet since Class 5A did not organize any type of concluding meet like Marshfield had in Class 4A.
“It’s nice having the normal season,” Parrott said. “It’s nice having that schedule so you know you’re working toward something.
“Last year we didn’t have state, so it’s nice knowing we have that again.”
The two teams have been practicing together for the second straight season while North Bend’s pool undergoes maintenance. It’s a partnership that has worked well for both teams.
“It’s been really busy having both teams swimming in the same pool, but we’re making due,” Parrott said. “I think it’s really fun. You meet new people from your rival school. It’s fun having that dynamic.”
Kirk said swimming with the Bulldogs is fun.
“They’re all great swimmers and great people as well,” he said.
Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt said the talent of the two programs helps all the swimmers, since they drive each other to be better.
“North Bend has some competitive kids,” she said. “It makes it work well in practice.”
The coaches also feed off each other, helping in their own ways.
“I love working with Kathe,” Rasmussen said.
Both teams are fighting various injuries, and some swimmers have been sidelined with COVID-19, but McNutt said this is the best time for that.
“I’d rather have it be now, instead of later,” she said.
All the swimmers are looking ahead.
“The goal right now is to improve and build up so we’re ready for district,” Parrott said.
The teams have nearly a month to get ready for their respective district meets, including two more joint meets at Mingus Park on Friday and again on Jan. 28.