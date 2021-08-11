State champion Marshfield had a pair of players on the Sky-Em League’s first team for boys basketball while league champion Junction City swept the top awards.
Marshfield junior Mason Ainsworth and Pierce Davidson were named to the first team, while fellow junior Dom Montiel was on the second team and senior Noah Niblett received honorable mention.
The Pirates finished second to Junction City in the league standings, but won a road playoff game over Gladstone to get into the final four and then beat Woodburn in the semifinals at North Bend and Cascade in the championship game at Marshfield’s Pirate Palace.
Junction City’s Riley Sangermano was the player of the year and Craig Rothenburger was coach of the year. The Tigers swept the Pirates during the Sky-Em season, but lost to Woodburn in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Sky-Em League’s girls coaches did not vote for an all-league team.
Sky-Em League Boys
Player of the Year — Riley Sangermano, Junction City
Coach of the Year — Craig Rothenberger, Junction City
First Team — Riley Sangermano, sr, Junction City; Mason Ainsworth, jr, Marshfield; Pierce Davidson, jr, Marshfield; Braydon Thornton, jr, Siuslaw; Ben Heitz, sr, Junction City; Alec Vendetti, sr, Marist Catholic.
Second Team — Tresyn Herbert, sr, Marist Catholic; Brody Terry, jr, Siuslaw; Dom Montiel, jr, Marshfield; Court Knabe, soph, Junction City; Ben Morehouse, sr, Marist Catholic.
Honorable Mention — Jayden Cameron, jr, Cottage Grove; Ryan Cary, jr, Marist Catholic; Luke Eagen, sr, Marist Catholic; Brennen Murphy, soph, Cottage Grove; Jacob Marr, sr, Elmira; Chris Ohman, jr, Junction City; Noah Niblett, sr, Marshfield; Ty Kishen, jr, Cottage Grove.
All Defensive Team — Noah Niblett, Marshfield; Chris Ohman, jr, Junction City; Haghan Stephenson, sr, Marist Catholic; Braydon Thornton, jr, Siuslaw; Brennen Murphy, soph, Cottage Grove; Blake Wigham, sr, Elmira.