Marshfield finished second in the 4x400 relay at the Middle School Meet of Champions in Corvallis.
It was the best finish by athletes from Coos County during the elite meet, which brings together the top middle school athletes from around the state, regardless of school size.
The Marshfield squad of Carter McGriff, Jaxson Stovall, Braedyn Caldera and Chandler Wyatt finished in 3 minutes, 51.43 seconds. The winning team, from Grant Cluster, was timed in 3:50.81. McGriff is a seventh-grader and the others on the team all are eighth-graders.
The only other South Coast placer among the boys was Cole Lehnherr of Powers, who was eighth in the shot put with an effort of 41-3 ½.
Myrtle Point eighth-grader Jadelin Warner was eighth in the girls long jump with a leap of 15-3 ½. Warner also placed 14th in the high jump, clearing 4-6.
Also of note for the girls, North Bend sixth-grader Addison Horning was ninth in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:02.66, finishing behind seventh- and eighth-graders from larger schools.