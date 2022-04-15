COOS BAY — Mary Paczesniak never got an athletic letter in high school. Sam Scott wasn’t good enough to make the freshman basketball team.
On Saturday, they were inducted into Marshfield’s Athletic Hall of Fame, along with a state champion golfer, a state champion dance team, a teacher and coach who has been tied to the school for 50 years, a starter on two 1950s state champion football teams and one of the oldest businesses in the community, in a banquet at The Mill Hotel-Casino.
Of course, Scott and Paczesniak were more than fitting for their induction. He was the Midwestern League’s basketball MVP as a senior in 1978 and went on to star for Southwestern Oregon Community College before becoming a well-known dentist in the Bay Ara. She graduated in 1968 and was a three-sport star at Marshfield before Title IX and before female athletes were recognized for their accomplishments and went on to star in tennis and volleyball for Oregon State University.
They were joined as inductees Saturday by Denny Baker, who graduated in 1956 and went on to play in a Rose Bowl for the University of Oregon; Wayne Laurilla, Oregon’s high school golf champion as a senior in 1969; Mike George, who graduated in 1973 and continues to contribute to the school long after his teaching and coaching career; the 2004 state champion dance team coached by Debbie Brown; and Tower Ford, a longtime supporter of the high school.
The underlying theme in the remarks by the various inductees was gratitude to the school, community and people who shaped their academic and athletic careers.
Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey, who served as master of ceremonies for the evening, recognized Tower Ford for its support of the high school through its history since being started in 1914 by Russ Tower, a member of Marshfield’s first football team.
Various members of the family still lead the business today, and Amy Larson, who represented the business, described being chosen for the Hall of Fame as “a huge honor.”
She said giving back to the school is a natural thing for Tower Ford.
“It’s really about the community,” she said. “You guys are so supportive of us.
“We hope to continue this tradition for generations to come.”
Brown also mentioned the community’s importance for the success of Marshfield’s dance program, which relies largely on contributions for expenses including uniforms and travel.
“The one thing we have always needed as a dance team is community support,” she said. “Our community has been so supportive of this team.”
George played basketball for the Pirates before a long career as the head boys basketball coach, to go with several years as the football offensive coordinator and a couple seasons coaching the girls basketball team with Doug Miles and coming out of retirement to help the school as co-athletic director with friend Boyd Bjorkquist.
He spent his entire time Saturday thanking a variety of people, including teachers, those who coached him and coached with him, mentors, athletes and team managers and his wife, Cindy, who only missed one game in his entire career as head basketball coach. He also thanked an important part of the Marshfield community.
“The Marshfield Booster Club has stepped up to help the community every time they’ve been asked,” George said.
George has continued to help long past his teaching days, including serving on the committee for the Class 3A state basketball tournament and giving proper recognition to past athletes.
“Mike has been really good for kids — one of the best,” Mulkey said.
Paczesniak was a standout athlete for Marshfield, including being part of a state champion tennis team, and then for Oregon State, where she was part of teams that competed in the first two national championships for what she described as the emerging sport of “power volleyball.”
She started the volleyball program at Marshfield before setting into a long career teaching and coaching in Rogue River, but returned to the South Coast and then started her passion, making sure others were recognized.
First, she worked with Mulkey to organize a letter ceremony for female athletes from the 1950s, 60s and 70s who never got letters from Marshfield because the sports were not sanctioned by the state.
Then she worked with good friend Marilyn Wilson to create the Gallery of Champions, a section of Marshfield’s gymnasium that recognizes outstanding female athletes from the past.
She also took an active role in the research for the various decades of recognition in Marshfield’s Heritage Hall.
Mulkey described Paczesniak as “the ambassador for female athletes at Marshfield.”
Paczesniak said her passion after retiring from teaching was “to bring recognition to people who earned it, deserved it and often didn’t get it.”
She also said she was humbled by her induction into the Hall of Fame.
“It’s a huge honor to be here,” she said.
Laurilla echoed that thought, adding that he was awed by all the greats that have been inducted since the hall was started in 2003.
“This hall of fame thing is wonderful,” he said. “Having my name associated with that is truly an honor.”
He earned that honor through a golf career that included twice being a state age-group champion before earning the state title for the high school, being part of the first Oregon team for the amateur competition called the Hogan Cup and playing for both Southwestern Oregon Community College and the University of Oregon.
Scott also played for SWOCC after persevering to get a chance to play for Marshfield.
He recalled being told by his sixth grade coach that he and his teammates would never play varsity basketball and by his coach on the freshman B team — the equivalent of a junior varsity squad for just the freshmen — that his squad should consider playing marbles as sophomores because they wouldn’t go any further in basketball.
But he had committed to basketball in junior high shooting 500 shots every day, no matter the conditions, and finally earned a chance to play on the varsity squad under John Johnson and Chuck Crandall as a junior before becoming point guard as a senior and earning league MVP honors for what Mulkey described as his tenacious defense and no-quit attitude.
And Scott, too, was humbled by his induction and offered congratulations to his fellow inductees.
“I am honored to be inducted with you,” he said.
Jim Vick spoke for Baker, a tough running back who played for Pete Susick on Marshfield’s champion football teams and also starred in basketball and track for the Pirates.
“He was one of the greatest athletes I have ever seen,” Vick said.
Brown said she was glad Marshfield’s 2004 champion dance team, the first of three title teams she coached, was also being recognized as athletes.
“I coached this team for 17 years,” she said, describing practices day after day that lasted for hours, much longer than current rules allow. “I know they are athletes.”
The Upbeats won every competition that year, and Brown said she thought their performance at the state championships was perfect.
She said in addition to being standout dancers, they all were standout students. And she added that they were the ones who deserved all the credit.
“These young ladies are the ones who won the state championship,” she said. “They took me along for the ride. I was the lucky one.”
Team members included Breann Agnew, Cassie Brown, Noelle Caffey, Hannah Cooney, Katherine Davenport, Kayla Durham, Amanda Johnson, Whitney Mortesen, Nikki O’Donnell, Courtney Schroeder, Danielle Ustica, Tye Vossler, Amy Woods and Jasmine Wynn.