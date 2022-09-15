Marshfield’s girls soccer team stayed unbeaten on the season, playing to an exciting 1-1 draw against Henley in a match at Phoenix High School on Wednesday.
The match was scoreless until the final 10 minutes. Freshman Mallory Edd scored Marshfield’s goal with eight minutes to go, but Henley was able to add a goal to even the match in the final two minutes.
One of the keys for Marshfield has been its defense, which coach Jose Perez described as the best in school history.
Center backs Izabel Perez, a junior, and senior Milagros Perez had big matches against the Hornets.
“With a team as tough as Henley, they did a remarkable job,” the coach said.
Marshfield, which has risen to No. 5 in the Class 4A coaches poll, had a match against Newport canceled on Saturday. The Pirates host Sweet Home on Tuesday and visit Cascade on Thursday before opening Sky-Em League play next Tuesday at home against Junction City.
North Bend, which fell to Newport 2-1 on Tuesday and is 1-2 on the year, hosts Thurston on Saturday in its final nonleague game before visiting Marist Catholic in its league opener next Tuesday. Marist Catholic is ranked first in Class 4A.
SUTHERLIN 8, COQUILLE 0: The visiting Bulldogs blanked the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 game on Thursday.
The DevilCats host St. Mary’s on Monday and visit Cascade Christian in Medford on Thursday.
NORTH BEND 4, CROOK COUNTY 1: The Bulldogs went on the road to Central Oregon on Saturday and came back with a nonleague win over the Cowboys.
North Bend got its first win of the season with its best offensive output. North Bend is 1-2-1 overall, having also lost 3-1 to Newport on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs host Thurston on Saturday and visit Marist Catholic to open league play next Tuesday.
HENLEY 8, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates were shut out by the Hornets in a game at a neutral site in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Marshfield, now 0-2, hosted Newport on Monday (results weren’t available by press time) and visit Cascade on Thursday before hosting Junction City to open league play next Tuesday.