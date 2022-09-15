Marshfield’s girls soccer team stayed unbeaten on the season, playing to an exciting 1-1 draw against Henley in a match at Phoenix High School on Wednesday.

The match was scoreless until the final 10 minutes. Freshman Mallory Edd scored Marshfield’s goal with eight minutes to go, but Henley was able to add a goal to even the match in the final two minutes.

