Marshfield advanced five wrestlers to the Class 4A state tournament while placing fifth in the District 3 meet at Klamath Falls on Saturday. Mazama won the team title.
The Pirates had three champions and two runners-up in the event.
In the 106-pound final, Reese Hite pinned teammate Spencer Pederson in 2:25 in the championship match.
Jonathan Calvert was the winner at 152, beating Henley’s Luke Chase by technical fall in the championship bout.
Miguel Velazquez took the title at 195 pounds, beating Mazama’s Tyson Van Gastel 16-2 in the championship match.
Marshfield had a second runner-up when Hayden Murphy reached the championship match at 220 pounds, but was pinned by Joseph Baynard of Phoenix.
David Bouska just missed a spot in the state tournament, placing fifth at 113 pounds.
Nathan Jester was sixth at 160 and Kristopher Campbell was seventh at 285 for Marshfield. Eighth-place finishers included Elyssa Diego at 120 pounds, Chris Thomas at 145
The state tournament is on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Cascade High School.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE: North Bend had two state qualifiers from the Midwestern League meet, including Neal Walter, the champion at 285 pounds.
Walter, the top seed, won all four of his matches by pin, including beating Willamette’s Alexander Willoughby in 1:11 in the championship match.
North Bend’s other state qualifier was Wyatt Smith, who finished fourth at 132 pounds. Smith won two matches to reach the semifinals before falling to top seed Ty Havniear of Crater and then won a consolation match before falling 10-9 to Springfield’s Fernando Gonzalez in the third-place match.
Kevin Garcia was sixth at 145 pounds for the Bullogs and Tim Sarnecky was sixth at 160. Raine Carle was eighth at 170 as North Bend finished eighth in the team race won by Thurston.
The state tournament is on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
GIRLS: North Bend had one state qualifier in the Southwest District tournament for the girls.
Kyleigh Fradelis reached state by finishing second at 115 pounds. She was pinned by Sweet Home’s Paige Chafin in the championship match.
North Bend’s Haley Buskerud just missed qualifying at 110 pounds, losing the third-place match by pin to Zoe Vickers of Oakland.
Kaydee Brinas also was one match from qualifying, falling in the third-place bout to Sage Teixeira of Eagle Point.
Siuslaw had two qualifiers: 135-pound champion Hayden Muller and 110-pound runner-up Macali Lade.
Thurston won the team title, with Siuslaw fifth and North Bend eighth.
The girls state meet is on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Culver High School.