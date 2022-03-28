Marshfield’s boys golf team opened the season with a win over Cascade in a two-day tournament that included rounds at Bandon Trails and Bandon Crossings.
The Pirates edged the Cougars 365-370 in the round at Bandon Trails, one of the five courses at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. At Bandon Crossings, located south of Bandon, the Pirates won 351-361.
Marshfield’s Ben Mahaffy had a two-day total of 171, with scores of 85 at Bandon Trails and 86 at Bandon Crossings. He trailed Cascade’s Kyler Hemelstrand (168) and Ramsey Gordon (169) though his score at Bandon Crossings was tied for the best.
Mason Pederson finished at 177 for Marshfield, Oscar Day and Gabe Mahaffy both were at 184, Kody Chandler was at 193 and Ezra Waterman scored 203.