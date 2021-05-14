Marshfield’s boys and girls golf teams advanced to the Class 4A state tournament and Bandon’s boys will be in the Southern Oregon Championships in Klamath Falls after their high finishes in their respective district tournaments.
Marshfield’s boys and girls both finished second to Marist Catholic in the Sky-Em League tournament at Tokatee Golf Course on Monday.
As a result, they compete at Tokatee Golf Course in the Class 4A state tournament.
Marshfield’s boys were led by Oscar Day, who shot a 76 to finish third in the individual race. Nick Watts of Marist Catholic shot a 69 to take medalist honors.
Gabe Mahaffy had an 88 and Ben Mahaffy a 97 for the Pirates. Mason Pederson had a 101 to round out Marshfield’s scoring.
In the girls tournament, Marshfield was the only complete team beside Marist Catholic, giving the Pirates the second berth to state.
Kayleigh England had a 102 to lead Marshfield, which placed her fourth behind three Marist Catholic girls.
Nyssa Haynes shot a 108 to place fifth. Marshfield’s other scores were a 120 by Paige Kirchner, a 142 by Ashley Caldera and a 162 by MyLia Brackin.
Class 3A-2A-1A
Bandon’s boys finished second to St. Mary’s in the two-day tournament in Medford.
Because there is no state tournament for the smaller schools, the Tigers will compete in the Southern Oregon Championships next week in Klamath Falls.
St. Mary’s had a two-day total of 619 at Centennial Golf Club and Rogue Valley Country Club. Bandon finished at 755, which was 39 strokes better than Coquille in the race for second place. Coquille’s Carter Borror earned an individual spot at the Southern Oregon Championships.
Bryce Stiemert led St. Mary’s to the title by taking medalist honors with a 140 over two days, shooting 71 at Centennial and 69 at Rogue Valley Country Club. Teammate Brock Drury was second at 152.
Borror shot a 79 at Centennial, which left him tied for fourth, and then held on to the final at-large spot by two shots over teammate Trace Edwards when Borror struggled to a 106 on the tight Rogue Valley Country Club layout.
Bandon was led by Ryan Flynn, who had a two-day total of 177 (86-91). Luke Brown was at 184 (86-98), Patton Clark was at 102 (86-116), Dameon Bell shot 204 (103-101) and Zach Lester had a 207 (96-111).
Edwards shot 95-92 for Coquille, while Nick Sanborn shot 197 (94-103), John Clements was at 226 (106-120) and Sol Royalty was at 238 (105-133).
The other at-large qualifiers were Sutherlin’s Kahner Hardin (157), Brookings-Harbor’s Rylan Bruce (166) and Josh Serna (174) and Keaton Kensler of the combined Hosanna Christian/Triad team (182).
In the girls portion of the tournament Bandon and Coquille both had at-large qualifiers.
St. Mary’s won the team title with a score of 667 and Coquille had the only other complete team.
Baylee Hammerickson of St. Mary’s won the individual title with back-to-back scores of 69, beating her sister, Rylee, by eight shots.
Bandon’s Cassie Kennon was third with a two-day total of 163 (77-86).
Four more St. Mary’s players followed before Coquille’s Drew Wilson, who shot 217 (100-117).
Bandon’s Rosie Keller also advanced, placing fifth at 249 (122-127).
Coquile’s other players were Jaylynn Rayevich at 275 (123-152), Lily Thomas at 291 (134-157) and Ilaria Cranpanzano at 298 (157-141).