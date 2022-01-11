Marshfield girls win three games in crossover

Marshfield’s girls basketball team went a perfect three-for-three in the annual Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover tournament at Siuslaw High School in Florence over the weekend.
On Friday, the Pirates beat Hidden Valley 41-35 and topped Phoenix 50-32. On Saturday, Marshfield beat Klamath Union 40-26.
“We are getting better,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We have a long ways to go still.”
Kate Miles had 17 points and Charlie Dea 13, including three 3-pointers, in the win over Hidden Valley to start the weekend.
Against Phoenix, Miles had 17 points and Dea and Paige MacDuff added eight each.
In Saturday’s win, Dea had 15 points and Miles 13 and Ava Ainsworth scored six.
Marshfield has won five straight games and now is 8-3 overall.
The Pirates have two more nonleague contests, against Bandon at home Tuesday and against Seaside at Toledo on Wednesday, before entering Sky-Em League play at Cottage Grove on Friday.
NORTH BEND 34, EAGLE POINT 28: The Bulldogs had another strong defensive performance while improving to 2-0 in Midwestern League play with the road win Friday night.
The Bulldogs held the Eagles to 12 points in the second half while pulling away for the win.
Trinity Barker had 16 points and Adrianna Frank hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for North Bend in the win.
North Bend is 8-2 and has two more road games this week in league play, at Churchill on Tuesday and Crater on Friday.
BANDON 59, WALDPORT 33: The Tigers picked up a road win in their league opener Friday, topping the Irish.
“It was a good league-opening win,” coach Jordan Sammons said. “I’m proud of the girls.”
Olivia Thompson scored 16 points and Katelyn Senn had four 3-pointers while scoring 15 for Bandon. Makenna Vierck connected on six of seven free throws and added 10 points in the win.
The teams were tied at 12 through one quarter, but Bandon outscored the Irish 22-4 in the second to pull away. Lilyn LeGrand had a game-high 18 points for Waldport.
Bandon, which had its league-opener at Coquille postponed to Thursday, improved to 12-1 on the season.
MYRTLE POINT 48, TOLEDO 43: The Bobcats edged the host Boomers for their fourth straight win overall and second in two Sunset Conference games.
Sarah Nicholson had nine points to lead the Bobcats and Alli Storts and Grace Bradford added eight each. Avery Tyler had 18 points for Toledo.
The Bobcats, who improved to 9-4 overall, host Coquille on Tuesday.
PACIFIC 36, NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN 31: The Pirates outscored the host Warriors 10-5 in overtime to improve to 2-0 in Skyline League play.
Wiley Lang scored seven of her 15 points in overtime for the Pirates. Courtney Phillips added 10 points for the Pirates.
BOYS
PIRATES SPLIT: Marshfield suffered its first loss of the season to another Class 4A school on the opening day of the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Hidden Valley, but bounced back with a dominating win Saturday.
Henley beat top-ranked Marshfield 62-56 on Friday, bursting out to a 21-10 lead through one quarter and holding on.
The Hornets made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth to hold on.
“They played well on both ends and we struggled on both ends,” Marshfield coach Casey McCord said. “Lesson learned tonight.”
Eli Hayes and Owen Cheyne scored 16 points each for the Hornets, with Hayes hitting four 3-pointers.
Mason Ainsworth had five 3-pointers and scored 22 for Marshfield, while Dom Montiel had 13 and Pierce Davidson 12. Davidson and Montiel combined to make 14 of 18 free throws.
Marshfield rebounded from the loss with a dominant 76-46 win over Klamath Union on Saturday.
Ainsworth had a season-high 40 points against the Pelicans. Davidson had 13 points and Montiel 12 in the second game.
Marshfield is 9-2 on the season. The other loss came to Class 5A Crescent Valley and Marshfield responded to that loss with a number of quality wins. McCord hopes that is the case again.
Their final games before league play starts are Tuesday at home against Bandon and Wednesday against Seaside at Toledo.
BANDON 57, WALDPORT 36: The Tigers used a dominant second half to pull away from the host Irish on Friday and improve to 2-0 in Sunset Conference play.
The Tigers led 24-21 at half before outscoring the Irish 17-11 in the third quarter and 16-4 in the fourth.
“We came out in the second half and took care of business,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said, adding that Waldport did a good job in the second quarter keeping the game close.
Owen Brown had four 3-pointers and 18 points to lead the Tigers. Cooper Lang added 12 points and Andrew Robertson 11.
Zac Holsey had 22 points for the Irish.
The Tigers are 11-3 overall heading into Tuesday’s game at Marshfield. They host Reedsport on Friday.
COQUILLE 63, REEDSPORT 19: The Red Devils used a balanced attack to beat the visiting Brave for their first league win.
Dean Tucker and Hunter Layton had 12 points each, while Brock Willis added 10, Waylon Messerle nine and Gardner Scolari eight.
The Red Devils won for the second time in three games.
“The kids are starting to have fun now,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “It’s going to help us out a lot.”
Kyren Johnson led Reedsport with six points.
TOLEDO 54, MYRTLE POINT 43: The Boomers held off the visiting Bobcats to hand Myrtle Point its first league loss. Toledo was playing its league opener.
EAGLE POINT 71, NORTH BEND 20: The Bulldogs fell on the road to the Eagles to drop to 0-2 in league play heading into Tuesday’s home game against Churchill.
Eagle Point has been one of the biggest success stories of the league early and improved to 3-0 in league play and 9-1 overall.