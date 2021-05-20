FLORENCE — Marshfield’s girls won the Sky-Em League district track title Saturday at Siuslaw High School as the Pirates advanced a number of athletes to this week’s Class 4A state meet, which also will be at Siuslaw.
Marshfield’s Mira Matthews won both the javelin and discus and also advanced to state in the shot put.
Raegan Rhodes won both the pole vault and long jump.
The Pirates scored 181.5 points, with Junction City a distant second with 116.5.
Other Marshfield girls to qualify for state were Taylor Waddington in the long jump, Roxy Day in the pole vault, Sheila Rojas in the 100 and Marshfield’s 4x100 relay.
Siuslaw easily won the boys title with 194.5 points. Marshfield was second with 145.
Jonathon Parks won both the long jump and pole vault for the Pirates. In the latter event, Marshfield qualified three for state, with Parks clearing 14 feet and Trent Summers and Jack Waddington both clearing 13-4.
Aaron Hutchins won the 400. Sam Grayson advanced in the high jump and Marshfield’s 4x100 relay also advanced.
BOYS
Team Scores: Siuslaw 194.5, Marshfield 145, Cottage Grove 122, Elmira 85.5, Junction City 55, Marist Catholic 52.
State Qualifiers and Marshfield Placers
Shot Put — 1. Avery Hart, Siu, 42-3 ¾; 2. Jake Hopkins, CG, 38-2 ¾. Also: 3. Matthew Allen, Mar, 37-6; 4. Cale Church, Mar, 37-4 ¼.
Discus — 1. Cobyn Herbert, Elm, 142-8; 2. Skyler Loomis, Siu, 127-11; 3. Christian Newlan, Siu, 125-1. Also: 5. Matthew Allen, Mar, 117-2.
Javelin — 1. Skyler Loomis, Siu, 155-6; 2. Colby Evans, JC, 154-10. Also: 6. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 124-6.
High Jump — 1. Isaac Stere, CG, 5-10; 2. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-10. Also: 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-8.
Long Jump — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 20-5; 2. Carson Fox, Elm, 19-9 ¼. Also: 7. Sam Grayson, Mar, 17-8 ¼; 8. Talon Thomas, Mar, 17-7.
Triple Jump — 1. Carson Fox, Elm, 41-11 ¾; 2. Ty Kishen, CG, 40-5 ½. Also: 4. Talon Thomas, Mar, 37-10 ¾; 5. Jack Waddington, Mar, 37-1 ¾.
Pole Vault — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 14-0; 2. Trent Summers, Mar, 13-4; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 13-4; 4. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 12-6; 5. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 12-6.
100 — 1. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 11.73; 2. Elijah Blankenship, Siu, 11.74. Also: 3. Sam Grayson, Mar, 11.83.
200 — 1. Brennen Murphy, CG, 23.51; 2. Elijah Blankenship, Siu, 23.61. Also: 4. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 23.93; 5. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 24.22.
400 — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 54.47; 2. Jaxson Jensen, Siu, 55.42.
800 — 1. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 2:04.83; 2. Drew Chapman, CG, 2:08.06. Also: 3. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 2:09.60.
1,500 — 1. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 4:19.64; 2. Chad Hughes, Siu, 4:19.99; 8. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 4:47.49.
3,000 — 1. Chad Hughes, Siu, 9:30.24; 2. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 9:35.21.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Tyler Russell, CG, 16.76; 2. Hudson Jarvis, MC, 17.02. Also: 5. John Lemmons, Mar, 20.07; 6. Kenneth Page, Mar, 20.30.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Hudson Jarvis, MC, 44.40; 2. Camp Lacouture, Siu, 44.49. Also: 3. Trent Summers, Mar, 45.57; 4. Jack Waddington, Mar, 46.64.
4x100 Relay — 1. Siuslaw, 45.63; 2. Marshfield, 45.88.
4x400 Relay — 1. Cottage Grove, 3:41.79; 2. Siuslaw, 3:41.91. Also: 3. Marshfield, 3:45.50.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Marshfield 181.5, Junction City 116.5, Siuslaw 105, Cottage Grove 96, Marist Catholic 93, Elmira 53.
State Qualifiers and Marshfield Placers
Shot Put — 1. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 39-3; 2. Leah Schiewe, CG, 35-10 ¾; 3. Mira Matthews, Mar, 35-2. Also: 4. Tori Cox, Mar, 31-8; 7. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 30-1.
Discus — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 119-11; 2. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 107-4; 3. Leah Schiewe, CG, 103-8. Also: 4. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 100-2; 5. Tori Cox, Mar, 98-6.
Javelin — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 119-0; 2. Andre Osbon, Siu, 109-8; 3. Gracie Arnold, CG, 108-1. 5. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 87-2.
High Jump — 1. Gracie Arnold, CG, 5-2; 2. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 5-2. Also: 4. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-6; 7. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 4-0.
Long Jump — 1. Reagan Rhodes, Mar, 14-2 ¾; 2. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 13-10 ¼. Also: 5. Amanda Cross, Mar, 13-4 ¾.
Triple Jump — 1. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 33-11 ¾; 2. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 30-8 ½. Also: 3. Roxy Day, Mar, 29-5; 4. Arayana Mill, Mar, 29-2 ¾; 5. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 29-1 ¾.
Pole Vault — 1. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 8-6; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 8-6.
100 — 1. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 13.48; 2. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 13.56. Also: 5. Charlie Dea, Mar, 13.97; 7. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 14.21.
200 — 1. Sheila Rojas, Mar, 28.38; 2. Monroe LaCoste, MC, 28.97. Also: 3. Amanda Cross, Mar, 29.61; 6. Grace Ficher, Mar, 30.36.
400 — 1. Libby Korth, MC, 1:02.39; 2. Madison Fuller, MC, 1:06.25. Also: 3. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 1:07.78.
800 — 1. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 2:30.89; 2. Rylee Colton, Siu, 2:31.05.
1,500 — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 4:42.58; 2. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 5:09.47; 3. Emilie Nelson, MC, 5:12.09.
3,000 — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 9:57.76; 2. Rylee Colton, Siu, 11:04.50; 3. Alyssa Johnson, Elm, 11:11.21.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 16.12; 2. Libby Korth, MC, 16.74; 3. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 17.22. Also: 4. Roxy Day, Mar, 18.37; 5. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 18.65; 6. Charlie Dea, Mar, 19.05.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Libby Korth, MC, 47.80; 2. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 48.46. Also: 4. Charlie Dea, Mar, 53.53; 5. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 54.44; 6. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 58.17.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marist Catholic, 52.80; 2. Marshfield, 54.28.
4x400 Relay — 1. Siuslaw, 4:26.92; 2. Junction City, 4:31.22. Also: 6. Marshfield, 5:00.20.
North Bend track
North Bend will be well-represented in the Class 5A Invitational at Wilsonville on Friday.
The representatives for the meet were chosen by the season rankings, with the top 16 advancing.
Roman Fritz will be the No. 3 seed in the javelin and also advanced in the shot put for North Bend.
Eli Bogatin advanced in both hurdles races.
Other boys include Brody Justice and Trenton Parrott in the pole vault, Drew Phillips in the triple jump, Keegan Young in the javelin, Josiah Jensen in the discus and North Bend’x 4x100 relay.
For North Bend’s girls, Randee Cunningham is North Bend’s highest-seeded athlete, ranking fourth in the triple jump.
Lennon Riddle, Lupita Trujillo and Abby Woodruff all advanced in the pole vault, Alexis Hampton made it in the discus, Ayako Harper in the shot put, Sara Slade in the 1,500 and Celeste Sinko in the 800.
There is a chance more Bulldogs will get in if some higher seeds opt out of events. Slade ranks 18th in the 3,000, Sinko 18th in the 1,500 and Sierra Bell 18th in the high hurdles.
Wyatt Smith is 1 inch behind the No. 16 thrower in the boys javelin.
Former Bulldog Kobe Johnson is the top seed in the shot put, now throwing for Thurston, with a best this year of 58 feet, 1 ½ inches.