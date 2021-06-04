Marshfield’s girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Marist Catholic over the weekend by doubling up visiting Elmira 42-21 on Tuesday.
Charlie Dea had 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter for the Pirates, while Kaylin Dea added 12 points and Kate Miles nine.
On Saturday, the Pirates led Marist Catholic 17-14 at halftime and the teams were tied at 26 entering the final eight minutes before the Spartans pulled away for a 42-30 victory.
Miles had 12 points to lead the Pirates in their losing effort.
The Marist Catholic game was much different than the ones before and after it.
Before losing to the Spartans, the Pirates dominated Siuslaw 45-13. Charlie Dea had 20 points in that win.
Marshfield was 2-2 in Sky-Em League play heading into their Thursday game against Junction City to wrap up the first round of league play (results were not available by press time).
BANDON 56, REEDSPORT 15: The Tigers rolled to a relatively easy win while getting young players extensive playing time Tuesday.
Sterling Williams had 12 points, Kennedy Turner 11, Katelyn Senn nine and Olivia Thompson eight for Bandon, which used 13 different players in the game and kept its record perfect.
The Tigers host Toledo on Thursday night and Coquille on Saturday morning in two more Sunset Conference games this week.
NORTH BEND 45, COQUILLE 33: The Bulldogs got off to a horrible start before bouncing back to beat the visiting Red Devils on Monday night.
The Red Devils led 14-3 through one quarter, but North Bend roared back by outscoring Coquille 21-3 in the second quarter to take control.
Adrianna Frank had 23 points for North Bend, while Maya Salazar scored 13 and Hailey Combie nine for Coquille.
“Boy, Coquille jumped out on us quick,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “(Salazar) scored their first 10 points and (Combie) was a horrible matchup for us.
“Our press finally started paying off for us.”
In addition to scoring, Frank rebounded and passed the ball well and was really aggressive on the press, Forrester said.
The other player who really stepped up was Keia Morris, who filled in for a couple of girls who took ill during the game.
“Keia had to come in and really get after it on defense,” Forrester said. “It’s the best game she’s played for us. She showed the kind of improvement that you always want to see in players.”
BOYS
MARSHFIELD 55, ELMIRA 19: The Pirates cruised to the home win Tuesday.
Pierce Davidson and Mason Ainsworth had 17 points each in the win and Noah Niblett added 10 as the Pirates improved to 3-1 in league play heading into their game Thursday at league-leading Junction City (results were not available by press time).
Marshfield opens the second round of league play at Cottage Grove on Saturday night, hosts rival North Bend in a nonleague game Monday and then gets a chance to avenge its first league loss to Siuslaw when it hosts the Vikings on Tuesday.
BANDON 61, REEDSPORT 3: The Tigers’ regular eight-man rotation shut out the Brave for the first three quarters, while the rest of the squad, which swings back and forth with the junior varsity team, was solid in the fourth, coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Trevor Angove had 10 points for Bandon and Sean White and Anthony Hennick scored nine each.
Six teammates had at least four points as Bandon improved to 4-0 in Sunset Conference play heading into Thursday’s big home game with defending state champion Toledo.
Bandon also visits Myrtle Point on Friday and hosts Coquille on Saturday morning.
COQUILLE 56, NORTH BEND 48: The Red Devils outscored the host Bulldogs 17-8 in the final quarter to pull away for the road win on Monday.
Jace Haagen had 17 points for Coquille, while Trace Edwards added nine and Julien Temps and Hunter Layton eight each.
Brady Messner and Sam Mickelson had 12 points each and Spencer Barker 10 for North Bend, which finished off a four-game stretch against South Coast teams in the Sunset Conference with two wins and two losses.
Coquille improved to 4-1 heading into a hectic stretch that includes games at Gold Beach on Thursday, at home against Douglas on Friday, at Bandon on Saturday and at home against Toledo on Monday.
MYRTLE POINT 54, GOLD BEACH 50: The Bobcats snapped a five-game losing streak with the road win Tuesday.