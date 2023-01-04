Marshfield’s girls basketball team had a big week winning the Stayton Holiday Classic and knocking off one of the top teams in Class 4A to do it.
The Pirates beat Jefferson 64-41 in the first round, topped host Stayton 45-29 in the semifinals and then edged Baker 40-39 in the championship game. The Bulldogs, who eliminated Marshfield from the playoffs last season, were unbeaten and ranked first in the coaches poll (the Pirates were No. 7 in the most recent poll).
“We had a very good tournament,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We made big improvements defensively and we showed spots where we have a good offense.
“We still have not played a complete game, but we are getting closer.”
Three different players led the team in scoring during the tournament. Kate Miles had 12 points against Jefferson, Paige MacDuff had 12 against Stayton and Trinity Barker had 15 against Baker, including 10 in the fourth quarter when Marshfield erased an eight-point deficit.
Kate Miles made the go-ahead free throw with seven seconds to go in the title game and Gracie Peach and Alie Clarke played great defense against Jozie Ramos, one of the state’s top players, limiting her to eight points.
Tatum Montiel also had two big baskets in the fourth-quarter comeback and MacDuff finished with 15 rebounds.
“It was a big game for us because they beat us so badly in the playoffs last year, and I know the girls were excited to get another shot at them,” Doug Miles said.
Marshfield competes in the Skyl-Em/Skyline Crossover on Friday and Saturday at Marist High School in Eugene before starting the Sky-Em season Jan. 17 against Junction City at home.
BULLDOGS THIRD: North Bend finished third in the Newport Coast Classic last week, with wins over Taft and Santiam to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs beat Taft 37-26 to open the tournament, fell to host Newport in the semifinals 39-34 and beat Santiam 30-23.
McKenzie Breakfield had nine points in the first win, which gave North Bend some momentum after its recent losses.
“It was good for our team to get a win,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said.
Newport beat Caldera High School of Bend 40-33 to win the tournament.
North Bend is next in action Friday and Saturday at the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover in Eugene.
MONROE 43, COQUILLE 40: The Red Devils saw a five-game winning streak come to an end on the road against the Dragons, who now have won five in a row.
Coquille had been 7-2 and entered the Class 3A coaches poll at No. 8.
They are at Elkton on Tuesday and host Sutherlin on Friday to open the Far West League season.
POWERS 39, MARSHFIELD JV 7: The Cruisers improved to 7-0 on the season as they continued to gain momentum for the Skyline League season, beating the Pirates at home Thursday.
Skylar Thompson had two 3-pointers and 11 points for the Cruisers and Lauren Stallard also scored 11. Kailey Jo Swenson had six points and Emma Krantz five.
The Cruisers face Marshfield again Tuesday before opening league play with games Friday at home against Days Creek and Saturday at Riddle.
CROW 40, PACIFIC 29: The Pirates lost on the road Friday, falling to 5-5 on the season after winning games the previous two days in the junior varsity portion of the Bandon Dunes tournament.
Pacific edged Myrtle Point’s JV 40-38 and Bandon’s JV 42-7. They face the Tigers again Tuesday before opening Skyline League play at North Douglas on Friday and hosting Yoncalla on Saturday.
BOYS
PIRATES THIRD: Marshfield placed third in the Stayton Holiday Classic, beating Scappoose and Molalla and losing to host Stayton in the semifinals.
The team, which had no returning varsity players, continues to show progress, coach Jessie Ainsworth said.
“We put two quarters of great defense together, we just need to be more consistent,” he said after the 56-53 win over Scappoose.
Mekhi Johnson had 27 points and Steele Carpenter 15 in the win over Scappoose.
The Pirates fell to Stayton 65-23 but bounced back to beat Molalla 60-24.
Stayton lost to Baker 74-62 in the championship game.
Marshfield plays Coquille at home on Tuesday before the Sky-Em/Skyline League crossover Friday and Saturday at Henley and Mazama high school in the Klamath Falls area.
COQUILLE 42, MONROE 41: The Red Devils, who have had a number of agonizing losses, finally won a close game, edging the host Dragons.
Hayden GeDeros had 15 points, Zak Farmer 10 and Gardner Scolari seven in the win, which improved Coquille to 5-5.
After Tuesday’s game at Marshfield, the Red Devils open Far West League play at home against Sutherlin on Friday and visit South Umpqua on Monday.
CROW 43, PACIFIC 35: The Pirates fell on the road in their final tuneup for the Skyline League season.
Logan Knapp had 13 points and Ruben Watson 10 for Pacific, which is 3-7 as it opens league with games at North Douglas on Friday and at home against Yoncalla on Saturday.
MARSHFIELD JV 40, POWERS 37: The Cruisers fell at home to the Pirates.
Charlie Shorb had 11 points and Braden Bushnell nine for the Cruisers, who play the Pirates again Tuesday in the Marshfield junior high gym.
Enoch Niblett had 11 points, Devon Pederson nine and Logan Shipman eight for Marshfield.