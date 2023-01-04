Marshfield point guard Joseph Herbert looks to pass

Marshfield point guard Joseph Herbert looks to pass the ball while driving down the lane during the Pirates’ loss to Crook County during the Les Schwab/Director’s Mortgage Tournament. The Pirates finished third in the Stayton Holiday Classic.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

Marshfield’s girls basketball team had a big week winning the Stayton Holiday Classic and knocking off one of the top teams in Class 4A to do it.

The Pirates beat Jefferson 64-41 in the first round, topped host Stayton 45-29 in the semifinals and then edged Baker 40-39 in the championship game. The Bulldogs, who eliminated Marshfield from the playoffs last season, were unbeaten and ranked first in the coaches poll (the Pirates were No. 7 in the most recent poll).



