Marshfield’s girls placed fifth in the Class 4A state tournament at Forest Grove, winning their quarterfinal game before losing in the semifinals and in the third-place contest.
The Pirates led all the way beating Henley 57-48 in their first game, opening a 20-10 advantage through one quarter and never letting the Hornets back in the contest.
Kate Miles had a big game with 19 points, including hitting seven free throws, while Trinity Barker added 12 and Tatum Montiel 11 in the win.
Miles also grabbed eight rebounds and Montiel picked up six.
In the semifinals against eventual champion Baker, the Pirates played even with the Bulldogs for the first quarter, but couldn’t keep up in a 45-27 loss.
Miles and Paige Macduff had 10 points each and Macduff also grabbed six rebounds, but Baker star Jozie Ramos was too big a force for the Pirates.
Ramos had 24 points, hitting 12 of her 14 free throws and six of her eight shots.
Baker edged Gladstone 60-56 in the championship game Saturday night, with Ramos scoring 28 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Marshfield, meanwhile, ended up facing Astoria for the fourth time this season in the third-place contest Saturday.
Unfortunately, the game ended just like the first three, with Marshfield on the losing end, 51-34.
The Pirates got off to a slow start, trailing 9-2 through one quarter.
Marshfield pulled within two a couple of times in the second quarter but Astoria pulled ahead and the Pirates couldn’t close the gap.
Macduff scored 13 points and had nine rebounds and Miles finished with 10 points for the Pirates.
Miles was named to the all-tournament first team for the Pirates, who had a strong season, sharing the Sky-Em League title with Marist Catholic.
“It’s definitely not what we wanted, but still a huge accomplishment,” Miles said of the state tournament and Marshfield’s season as a whole.
Henley ended up losing to 2022 champion Philomath 54-50 in the fourth-place game.
The Sky-Em League had two trophy winners in the boys tournament.
Junction City came up short of a state title in the final year of coach Craig Rothenberger’s legendary career, losing to Cascade in the semifinals and ultimately finishing third.
The Tigers beat Henley 64-56 in the third-place game.
Marist Catholic, meanwhile, placed sixth, losing to Crook County 52-47 in the fourth-place game.
Cascade repeated as boys state champion, beating league rival Philomath 61-52 in the title game Saturday night.