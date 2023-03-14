marshfield girls trophy 2023

The Marshfield girls basketball team poses with the fifth-place trophy after participating in the Class 4A State Tournament.

 Contributed photo

Marshfield’s girls placed fifth in the Class 4A state tournament at Forest Grove, winning their quarterfinal game before losing in the semifinals and in the third-place contest.

The Pirates led all the way beating Henley 57-48 in their first game, opening a 20-10 advantage through one quarter and never letting the Hornets back in the contest.



