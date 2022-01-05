Marshfield’s girls basketball team won one of its two games in the storm-hampered Astoria tournament last week.
The Pirates had been scheduled for three games, but got in just the two, with several teams unable to travel to Astoria because of the winter weather.
Marshfield fell to host Astoria 39-31 and bounced back to beat Seaside 28-26.
In the loss to the Fishermen, Charlie Dea had 12 points and Kate Miles 10.
Miles led the way in the win over Seaside, with 15 points.
Marshfield, which also had a tournament trip to Cascade earlier in winter break canceled, is 4-3 heading into a home game Tuesday against Newport. The Pirates also play Friday and Saturday in the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover event at Siuslaw High School.
Marshfield’s boys, who top the Class 4A coaches poll, also host Newport on Tuesday before playing in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover Friday and Saturday at Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass.