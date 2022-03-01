COOS BAY — Marshfield’s girls basketball team extended its season by using a stifling first-half defensive effort to beat visiting Sweet Home 42-29 in the Class 4A play-in round on Saturday.
The Pirates are headed to No. 3 seed Baker in the round of 16 on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament, which this year is jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend.
“I thought we played really well considering nobody on this team has ever been in a basketball playoff game,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We jumped on them early with really solid defense and attacked the basket all night.”
Sweet Home had just two points in the first quarter and four in the second as Marshfield built a 28-6 halftime lead.
The Pirates, meanwhile, had seven different players score in the opening half.
“We had a lot of kids step up and hit shots tonight,” Miles said.
Charlie Dea finished with a game-high 12 points. Tatum Montiel had nine, Paige Macduff seven, Kate Miles six and Ava Ainsworth, Gracie Peach, Kaleigh England and Hannah Folau two each.
Sweet Home outscored the Pirates 23-14 in the second half, but never threatened. Brooke Burke and Adaira Sleutel led the Huskies with 11 points each.
Sweet Home finished 10-14 overall, but almost beat No. 2 Cascade in its league finale earlier in the week, falling 46-45.
It’s the Pirates, who improved to 17-8, moving on with the long road trip to face Baker (18-5), the champions of the Greater Oregon League.
“I’m just really happy for these girls,” Doug Miles said. “They have had great attitudes and worked hard all season.”