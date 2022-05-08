Marshfield’s girls track and field team had a number of victories while competing against four other teams in the Sky-Em League (all but Marist Catholic) at Steve Prefontaine Track on Tuesday.
The meet was one of the final tune-ups for the league’s teams before the district meet at Junction City next week.
Bailey Wallack won the 100 (13.69 seconds) and 200 (28.64) for the Pirates. Charlie Dea was second to Wallack in the 100 and won the 300 hurdles in a new best 50.78. Wallack and Dea also helped the Pirates win the 4x400 relay in 4:28.01.
Daphne Scriven was a double-winner for Marshfield in the throws, including a new best 111 feet, 9 inches in the discus to go with her winning mark of 31-10 ¾ in the shot put. Kate Miles won the javelin with a new best 104-5 for the Pirates.
In the jumping events, Keira Crawford edged Marshfield teammate Aryanna Mill to win the high jump after both cleared 4-8 and Alie Clark won the triple jump (30-1 ¼).
Jack Waddington had a pair of wins for Marshfield’s boys, taking the triple jump (39-1 ½) and the high jump (5-8) and also had a new best in the 300 hurdles, finishing just .01 seconds behind Cottage Grove’s Brycen Cameron, who won in 43.52.
Jonathon Parks won the pole vault for Marshfield, clearing 14-6 while teammate Trent Summers got over the bar at 14-0 and Marshfield’s Danner Wilson and Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture both cleared 13-6.
Chase Johnston won the 400 for Marshfield in 55.27 and Ismael Rodriguez had a new best 2:03.00 to finish second in the 800 to Siuslaw’s Samuel Ulrich (2:02.01).
Jonathan Rose swept the throws for Siuslaw, winning the shot put (41-0 ¾), discus (140-8) and javelin (149-3).
Marshfield won the girls title with 130 points. Siuslaw edged the Pirates 112-109 for the boys crown.
PACIFIC INVITATIONAL: Myrtle Point’s girls edged Coquille while Coquille’s boys edged Bandon for the team titles in the seven-school Pacific Invitational on Tuesday.
Sarah Nicholson won the 400 (1:03.08) and 800 (2:41.8) for Myrtle Point’s girls, who also got wins by McKenzie Robertson in the 200 (28.5), Rebekah Nicholson in the 1,500 (6:15.5) and Maddi Reynolds in the long jump (14-4 ½).
Hailey Combie won both the shot put (33-1) and the discus (111-7) for Coquille, the latter a personal best. Teammate Callie Millet won the javelin (111-2) and was second in the pole vault to teammate Reagan Krantz (8-0). Emelia Wirebaugh won the triple jump for Coquille (30-10) and the Red Devils’ Taylor Williams was the only girl in the 3,000.
Gabby Perez won both the 100 (12.8) and 100 hurdles (16.1) for Gold Beach. Bandon’s Makiah Vierck won the 300 hurdles, edging Myrtle Point’s Reynolds after both were hand-timed in 53.6.
Coquille’s Gunner Yates won the boys 100 in a hand-timed mark of 11.0 seconds.
The Red Devils also got wins by Braxton Floyd in the 3,000 (11:17.9), Sebastian Montenero in the 300 hurdles (45.9) and the 4x100 relay (45.9).
Myrtle Point swept the throws, including wins by Mason Detzler in both the shot put (40-3 ½) and discus (108-8). Howard Blanton won the javelin (131-6). Myrtle Point’s Jacob Koser won both the high jump (4-7) and the 110 hurdles (16.9).
Qwentyn Petty won both the 200 (23.7) and 400 (54.0) for host Pacific.
Trevor Angove had a new best 20-7 ½ to win the long jump for Bandon and also won the triple jump (42-5). Bandon also got wins by Ansen Converse in the 800 (2:09.0) and Hunter Angove in the pole vault (13-6).
Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson won the 1,500 (4:52.9).