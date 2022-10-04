Marshfield’s girls soccer team suffered its first Sky-Em League loss on Thursday, when visiting Marist Catholic blanked the Pirates 6-0.
The Spartans, one of the top teams in the state, improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. The Pirates are 5-3-1 overall and 2-1 in league heading into a Tuesday match at North Bend.
The Bulldogs, who had a bye Thursday, are 1-1-1 in league and also host Marist Catholic on Thursday, when Marshfield visits Junction City to open the second round of league play.
LOST RIVER 1, COQUILLE 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point squad fell to Lost River in a game played at North Valley High School on Thursday.
The DevilCats fell to 0-7 at the midway point of the league season. They open the second half at Sutherlin on Tuesday and visit St. Mary’s in Medford on Thursday.
MARSHFIELD 2, MARIST CATHOLIC 2: The Pirates played to a draw with the visiting Spartans on Thursday night, moving to 1-0-2 in Sky-Em League play heading into a match at North Bend on Tuesday.
Marshfield earlier beat Junction City and played to a 1-1 draw with Cottage Grove.
Marist Catholic also has no league losses, at 2-0-1 in league play.
North Bend had its bye in the first half of the league season on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, seeking their first league win, also host Marist Catholic on Thursday. Marshfield is at Junction City on Thursday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 5, COQUILLE 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point squad suffered its first loss of the season and dropped into a three-way tie for first place in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 with the loss to the Monarchs.
Umpqua Valley Christian and Gold Beach, which beat Pacific 7-3, join the DevilCats at 6-1 at the midway point of the league season. Gold Beach handed UVC its loss and the DevilCats handed the Panthers their setback.
Coquille opens the second half at Pacific on Tuesday and visits Douglas on Thursday. The DevilCats also visit both Gold Beach and UVC in the second half.
Pacific, which also includes players from Bandon, was 1-6 in the first half of the season and visits South Umpqua on Thursday.