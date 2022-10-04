Soccer

Marshfield’s girls soccer team suffered its first Sky-Em League loss on Thursday, when visiting Marist Catholic blanked the Pirates 6-0.

The Spartans, one of the top teams in the state, improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. The Pirates are 5-3-1 overall and 2-1 in league heading into a Tuesday match at North Bend.

Email Newsletters