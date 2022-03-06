BAKER — The season ended Saturday for Marshfield’s girls basketball team, when the Pirates fell to host Baker 50-20 in the Class 4A playoffs.
“That was a rough way to end the season,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We just couldn’t make a basket.
“They are a very good team, but I thought we could have played better against them.”
Marshfield only made four shots from the floor all night, scoring 12 of their 20 points on free throws.
Charlie Dea had seven points and Kate Miles six in the loss. Gracie Peach, Kaleigh England and Tatum Montiel each hit two free throws and Ava Ainsworth one.
Baker got 22 points from Jozie Ramos and 15 from Macey Moore to advance to the state tournament, jointly hosted this year by Marshfield and North Bend.
In the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs meet Corbett, which won on the road against Banks 66-48 in another Saturday game.
The other quarterfinalists are top-ranked Philomath, which beat Henley 69-52; Mazama, a 53-37 winner over Stayton; Marist Catholic, which beat host Gladstone 54-46; Hidden Valley, which won at Junction City 51-42; Madras, which topped Astoria 51-36; and No. 2 Cascade, a 58-48 winner over La Grande.
For the Pirates, the final game didn’t tarnish the season, Doug Miles said.
“Overall, we had a great season,” he said. “We accomplished a lot of positive things. We had an amazing group of kids.
“I’m very proud of them.”
Thursday’s schedule at Marshfield includes Mazama facing Philomath at 2 p.m., Hidden Valley and Marist Catholic at 3:45, Corbett against Baker at 7 and Madras battling Cascade at 9.