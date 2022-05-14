Marshfield girls golf coach Andrew Simpson said his team had a breakthrough midway through the season. The end result was a trip to the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A state tournament after the Pirates finished third at the district tournament Tuesday at Bandon Crossings.
“A month ago it just clicked,” Simpson said. “There’s a difference between hitting good golf shots and scoring. They started to score (well). They started just playing golf.”
In the district tournament, the Pirates weren’t close to eventual champion St. Mary’s or Marist Catholic. But the district got three berths for the state tournament and Marshfield easily captured the third with a strong second round in the two-day event.
“I am over-the-moon excited,” Simpson said. “We got in.”
The Pirates feature three freshmen and two seniors. As a team they improved by 15 shots from Monday to Tuesday.
Freshman Bella Roberts led Marshfield with a two-day total of 206, rallying with a strong finish Tuesday. She shot a 104 on Monday and then exploded with a 58 on the front nine Tuesday, but she settled down with a 44 on the back nine for a total of 102.
“I think I was more focused,” Roberts said of the back nine, adding she was able to put her poor start in the past.
Roberts, who was Marshfield’s last player on the course, finished with pars on the final two holes to finish the Pirates’ second-day surge.
“I think we played really well,” she said. “I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but my teammates played really well.”
Shay Herzog, another of the freshmen, had a 107 on Monday and a 109 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 216. Senior Paige Kirchner improved from 120 in the opening round to 111 on Tuesday and freshman Analise McCord jumped from 124 to 116. Senior Nyssa Haynes went from 122 to 123.
With such a young team, or in the case of the seniors, inexperienced players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson wasn’t sure what to expect this season.
“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to have five girls who could play golf,” he said. “Halfway into the year, it was ‘Can we make it to state?’”
The Pirates did just that, earning a spot in the state tournament at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond next Monday and Tuesday.
“I am ecstatic,” Simpson said.
St. Mary’s edged Marist Catholic for the title, with St. Mary’s shooting 722 and the Spartans 730.
Marist Catholic’s Sandhya Vaikuntam was medalist with a two-day total of 152, followed by Riley Hammerickson of St. Mary’s (156), Marist Catholic’s Esha Reddy (167), Brigit O’Connell of St. Mary’s (171) and Hidden Valley’s Jazzmine Diaz, who earned an individual spot in the state tournament by finishing fifth (181).